Santa Claws is an arcade crane machine that you can play over the internet for charity

Liberty Games, a British game room retailer that specializes in unique gaming experiences, created a new kind of claw machine dubbed Santa Claws.

Similar to games of this type, players control a big claw to grab stuffed animals. With that said, though, there is a twist to this well-traveled, claw-ridden road.

Santa Claws works through your browser, but players view an actual live claw machine via a webcam. Of course, there are prizes, which are all adorable and Christmas-themed, but each of them represents a monetary value. When someone wins the reindeer, fox or, fittingly-enough, Santa Claus, that value attached to it will be donated to Crisis, a UK charity that assists the homeless.

Liberty Games created a claw machine that helps the homeless – Here’s how it works

Liberty Games is using a webcam, laptop, a Raspberry Pi system and an old claw machine. “One of the cool things about working in a games company is that we have crane machines just lying around,” the company states.

After arriving on the Santa Claws website, a live stream will be on the right side showing the inside of a claw machine. On the opposite side, below will be a big ol’ red play button. Click that and the livestream will start. When it starts, controls replace the PLAY button, with options to move the claw left, right and to grab the toy.

If you pay attention to the YouTube video as you click on the control buttons, the claw starts to move! Depending on your Internet connection, it moves fluidly and experts at this type of game will feel right at home.

So, what are you waiting for? Hop on and start winning some prizes for charity!

