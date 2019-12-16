Tech Hangover: PewDiePie is taking a “break” from YouTube and apparently this is news

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Honestly, we’re all tired of reading headlines about PewDiePie. He’s just a YouTuber we’ll forget about in 10 years.

Controversial vlogger PewDiePie, who became one of YouTube’s biggest stars before seeing his career dogged by allegations of racism and anti-Semitism, has said he is “feeling very tired” and will take a break from the video-sharing platform. – CNN

Man, this has to be a tough gig. It’s so bad that these moderators are experiencing PTSD. Not good!

Google and YouTube approach content moderation the same way all of the other tech giants do: paying a handful of other companies to do most of the work. One of those companies, Accenture, operates Google’s largest content moderation site in the United States: an office in Austin, Texas, where content moderators work around the clock cleaning up YouTube. – The Verge

This is a good thing.

ICANN is reviewing the pending sale of the .org domain manager from a nonprofit to a private equity firm and says it could try to block the transfer. – ArsTechnica

Apparently it’s cheaper for companies to just trash returns instead of checking to see if they can be resold. I swear, humans do not deserve this planet.

Do you order different sizes of clothing online, knowing you can return the one that doesn’t fit? Did you know the ones you return are sometimes sent straight to landfill? Online shopping has created a boom in perfectly good products ending up in dumpsters and landfills, according to Adria Vasil, an environmental journalist and managing editor of Corporate Knights magazine. – CBC

Running pirated streaming sites is big money these days. These programmers were raking in a cool million a year in profit.

Two programmers in Las Vegas recently admitted to running two of the largest illegal television and movie streaming services in the country, according to federal officials. One of the platforms reportedly had more content than Netflix, Hulu and other popular licensed streaming platforms. – USA Today

