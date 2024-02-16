Cut the cord on Android Auto with this awesome adapter deal

Embark on your travels with unmatched convenience and the latest technology at your fingertips! The Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter is now available at an irresistible price of just $59.98, slashed down from $89.99.

This isn’t just a deal; it’s your ticket to upgrading your in-car experience!

For those who haven’t met the MA1, let’s break down why it’s a game-changer. This nifty device is the world’s first USB adapter using Google-licensed bridge technology, which means you’re tapping into a world-class innovation.

Imagine sliding into your car, and without a single cord, your favorite Android phone’s functionalities come alive on your car’s display.

$30 OFF Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter $89.99 $59.98 The Motorola MA1 is a great way to make your Android Auto a wireless experience. You'll no longer have to pull your phone from your pocket and plug it in before leaving for work in the morning. What We Like: Affordable way to make Android Auto wireless.

Reliably connects your phone to the car.

Reliably connects your phone to the car.

Super easy to use.

Setup? A breeze! Just plug the USB adapter into your existing Android Auto-enabled dashboard, pair it with your active Android smartphone, and watch as the magic unfolds.

This wireless wonder ensures your focus stays on the road, not fumbling around with cables.

Thanks to its 5 GHz WiFi connection, your maps glide onto the screen without lag, media plays seamlessly, and messages pop up in real-time.

For the wanderlust-driven souls among us, the MA1 ensures that the song never skips a beat and your GPS keeps pace with every turn.

Its compact design is not just about aesthetics—it’s practical. Easy to pocket or store in your car’s nooks and crannies, the MA1 accompanies you without demanding extra space.

The gel pad adds that additional cling factor, so it stays put through every bump and turn.

So go ahead and add the Motorola MA1 to your cart and get it delivered ASAP. You won’t regret the decision!

