Cyber Monday deals: Air fryers, milk frothers, and more

Cyber Monday is here (did you know?), and with it comes an insubordinate number of deals on all manner of tech. Under that “tech” umbrella we obviously have gadgets designed to make your experience in the kitchen all the more easier.

If your rice resembles burnt rice pudding, or you can’t get the hang of frying a chicken wing, then Cyber Monday has deals ready to give you that edge in the kitchen.

It’s not a bad idea, considering Christmas is approaching, and you are a terrible cook. Now, feast your deal-hungry eyeballs on this feeder!

The undisputed king of air fryer multitasking is set to reign in your kitchen. This Midea Dual Basket air fryer is an 11qt behemoth capable of cooking an entire meal inside its two separate cooking chambers.

It has at least eight functions, so whether you are frying a steak, baking a cake, or… something else foody ending in—ake… you won’t go wrong picking this device up in the sales.

Three heating tubes are present: one located at the top of the upper chamber, one between the two chambers, and one at the bottom of the upper chamber. This ensures a quick, even cooking experience.

It has WiFi connectivity and even comes with a dedicated app featuring multiple recipes. And it has a smart sync function, so everything comes out of the oven piping hot at the same time.

Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven $179.99 $129.99 The Midea Dual Basket air fryer is an 11-qt multitasking kitchen appliance with eight functions, WiFi connectivity, and more. It has three heating tubes for fast and even cooking and a smart sync feature that makes sure everything cooks at the same time. Pros: Dual basket design

Dual basket design Smart sync tech for a well-coordinated mealtime

Smart sync tech for a well-coordinated mealtime Massive 11qt capacity Cons: Large footprint, so unsuitable for small kitchens with limited countertop space

Large footprint, so unsuitable for small kitchens with limited countertop space Might be complicated for beginners Check Availability

Do your lattes lack that “just walked out of my favorite coffee shop” vibe? Ours did, too, until we tried the Dreo Milk Frother out for size.

Designed to craft cafe-quality microfoams from the comfort of your kitchen, this device really elevates your coffee game. And, with a 27-oz capacity frothing cup, you can be sure to get several satisfying cupfuls of milky foam.

The BaristaMaker comes with multiple foam options (including hot and cold), two frothing whisks (one for cappuccino and one for latte), and various programs.

It even caters to all preferences, as you can use it with plant-based milks to a very high standard. With so many milk options available, you won’t give a Starbucks a second thought about takeaway coffees again!

Dreo BaristaMaker Milk Frother $99.99 $84.99 The Dreo Milk Frother transformed our lattes from lackluster to café-quality, giving them that perfect “just walked out of my favorite coffee shop” vibe. Pros: Delivers barista-quality milk froth

Delivers barista-quality milk froth 27oz cup affords plenty of room for foam

27oz cup affords plenty of room for foam Multiple settings to cater to all needs and tastes Cons: Expensive (but much better) compared to smaller milk whisks.

Expensive (but much better) compared to smaller milk whisks. Takes up counter space which a handheld frother doesn’t. Check Availability

The small but mighty Toshiba Rice Cooker is ideal if you want perfect, fluffy rice, every time, with just the touch of a (few) button[s].

Its wide range of cooking settings makes it a multitasking champion, meaning you don’t have to suffer your own horrible pan-seared Basmati ever again!

Plus, it is only a mite, so you won’t lose much counter or cupboard space in the kitchen.

With a three-cup capacity, there is enough rice going on here to feed a family of four as a side dish to your main meal. It makes rice cooking less of a pain in the derriere and more of a therapeutic experience (because you can safely go and meditate while this whizz sorts your long grain).

Plus, it is non-stick, so you won’t even have to crack the elbow grease out during clean-up!

Toshiba Mini Rice Cooker $89.99 $71.49 The compact Toshiba Rice Cooker effortlessly prepares fluffy rice with multiple cooking settings, making it a convenient and easy-to-clean solution for families of four. Pros: Compact and space saving

Compact and space saving Multiple cooking modes

Multiple cooking modes Easy to clean Cons: Limited capacity (won’t feed a big family gathering on its own)

Limited capacity (won’t feed a big family gathering on its own) Basic features and no app connectivity Check Availability

DREO comes in swinging with a fantastic air fryer capable of producing delicious food, bringing pro-chef techniques to your cooking space.

The CombiCook tech it packs combines precise temperature control, a temperature probe (wow!!) and water atomization to keep food from drying out in the fryer.

A 6qt capacity ensures plenty of room to cook various dishes, and there’ll be enough to feed a family of four. The experience is refined by the DREO app, which allows you to monitor your food from the safety and comfort of your sofa.

Plus, it has a viewing portal up front so you can check everything is going smoothly with your eyeballs.

Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer $359.00 $199.66 The Dreo ChefMaker is an airfryer on steroids, able to cook a wide variety of foods and meals without fuss. It's even got an internal probe to keep your meats to the perfect doneness, without drying out as it has a fancy sous vide option where it mists water into the basket during the cook. Pros: Advanced CombiCook tech

Advanced CombiCook tech App integration

App integration Multiple cooking modes Cons: Premium price point is $9.

Premium price point is $9. Steep learning curve for a beginner with a lot of options to contend with Check Availability

It’s a different kind of cloud than what we techies usually write about. Check out the Dreo Reverse Osmosis water filter, which is ideal for the countertop and, more importantly, for keeping you in full hydro mode.

It has a 7-step filtration process delivers cool, crisp, and pure water straight to your sippy cup.

The water filter has a smart display which monitors TDS levels, and tracks the condition of your filter, so you can be assured of clean water every time.

It doesn’t even require installation, so you can just throw it on your counter top and let it do its thing (you’ll need to fill the reservoir yourself, of course). Say hi to hydration!

Dreo Reverse Osmosis Water Filter $299.99 $232.02 The Dreo Reverse Osmosis water filter offers a convenient countertop solution with a 7-step filtration process and a smart display for monitoring water quality, ensuring you have clean, crisp hydration without needing installation. Pros: Advanced filtration system

Advanced filtration system Smart monitoring

Smart monitoring Crisp, clear water Cons: Uses counter space

Uses counter space Filters need replacing at a cost Check Availability

Crispy fries? Yup. Succulent chicken wings? Sure thing! The Toshiba 5.5QT air fryer is an excellent device thanks to its double-sided construction, which ensures an even cook throughout your foodstuffs.

The 5.5qt basket is ideal for cooking up a storm with a fraction of the effort and takes up less space than Midea’s and DREO’s multifaceted offerings above.

The device has eight preset cooking functions, plus custom options, and can handle your common garden air frying tasks, baking, broiling… just not burning!

Precision temperature control allows you to create an error-free dish that will look as good on the plate as it tastes in your big, greedy mouth.

With 1-degree precision, people will start wondering where you put that Michelin Star.

Toshiba 5.5QT Air Fryer with Heat-Q Technology $99.99 $54.02 The Toshiba 5.5QT air fryer features a double-sided design for even cooking. It offers eight preset cooking options, allows precise temperature control down to 1 degree, and has a spacious basket. This makes it a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance for your cooking needs. Pros: Double sided rapid cooking

Double sided rapid cooking Precise customizable cooking programmes

Precise customizable cooking programmes Good for beginners Cons: Single basket isn’t ideal for multitasking

Single basket isn’t ideal for multitasking Still large enough to take up prime countertop real estate Check Availability

What’s Cookin’?

So, we’ve covered the whole gamut here: air fryers, milk frothers, and water filters. Now, you can rest assured that your holiday season will be more about spending time with your family and friends while your new kitchen tech does all the hard work for you! Bon appetite!

What’s Your Kitchen Game Plan?

Now that we’ve explored some fantastic kitchen gadgets to elevate your cooking game this Cyber Monday, we want to hear from you!

Which of these devices are you most excited about? Can the Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer save your dinner parties, or are you all in for the Dreo Milk Frother to impress your coffee-loving friends?

