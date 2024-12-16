Dbrand reveals what the Nintendo Switch 2 could look like

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Nintendo Switch 2 has made headlines a couple of times now with recent leaks and insights from accessory manufacturers suggesting significant details about Nintendo’s anticipated Switch successor, expected to debut before April 2025.

Now, Dbrand’s newly announced “Killswitch 2” case showcases hardware mockups with notable differences between the Switch 2 and the original Switch OLED.

These include a larger size, a new “C” button on the right Joy-Con beneath the Home button, and possible magnetic Joy-Con attachments with a top-mounted ejection mechanism.

Dbrand details Nintendo Switch 2’s design

We will not be answering any questions at this time. pic.twitter.com/kBQcbB2PfV — dbrand (@dbrand) December 12, 2024

Dbrand claims to have based its case design on a 3D scan of the actual hardware.

In an interview with The Verge, CEO Adam Ijaz said that the Switch 2 measures approximately 270mm wide, 116mm tall, and 14mm thick — larger and taller than the Switch OLED.

The kickstand spans half the console’s height (about 55mm), supporting rumors of an 8-inch screen.

The console’s detachable controllers are compatible with the case, which allows them to be removed while still in the case.

The mockups also showcase the second “C” button persists, positioned near the original capture button.

While its function remains unclear, speculation is it to legacy C-buttons from the Nintendo 64 or a new feature altogether.

Other design details include 6.27mm-tall joysticks, slightly protruding buttons, and larger Joy-Cons compared to previous models.

Dbrand’s mockups also align with other leaks, including a video featuring a Switch 2 model from another case manufacturer.

Key updates include a second USB-C port on the top, enabling charging in tabletop mode—an improvement over the original Switch’s bottom-mounted port.

While Dbrand plans to release its case by late March or early April, the actual console’s launch date remains unknown.

Ijaz speculates the Switch 2 will retain a form factor similar to its predecessor and support existing Switch games alongside Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo has yet to confirm these details, but Dbrand’s mockups could be the closest thing to the actual device given its excellent track record.

Got any thoughts on this potentially massive leak? Does the Switch 2 look good to you? Let’s chat in the comments down below, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news