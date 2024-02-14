Connect with us

Score a solar steal on the Jackery Explorer 1000 for $450 less

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is an all-in-one solution for your off-grid and backup power needs.
A black and orange jackery explorer 1000 portable power station against a purple background.
Brace yourselves for a deal that’ll have you saying, “shut up and take my money!”

Today’s slice of ecstasy is a real knockout – the Jackery Explorer 1000 power station – guaranteed to become your renewable energy faithful. How about a generous downshift from $1,099 to just $649 in a limited-time offer?

As you can see, the price listed on Amazon right now is $999, but you’ll have to make sure you don’t forget to check the box for the $350 coupon available on the page, dragging the price down to $649.

This station loves the sun as much as we’re all starved for it during the gnawing winter months.

Charge it with a few Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels (sold separately). You can get it fully juiced up within a mere six hours.

You can even plug it into a wall outlet, and it’ll be raring to go in approximately five and a half hours!

It’s the perfect energy companion for camping trips or those nerve-wracking moments when the home power calls it quits.

Extra $350 on-page coupon
Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station
$1,099.00 $999.00

 This beast of a device features an impressive 1002Wh of power and 8 versatile outlets, allowing you to charge everything from your electric grill to your TV.

What We Like:
  • Solar Energy Efficiency: Fast charges with sun power for eco-friendly energy storage.
  • High-Capacity: Powers 90% of home appliances, a real life-saver during outages.
  • Safety Standards: Equipped with impact-resistant, UL certified batteries.
The Jackery Explorer 1000 doesn’t just power you up; it also powers itself down with grace. It’s got an easy-grip handle that dreams are made of and a swift 60-second setup that doesn’t discriminate against the technically impaired.

This station’s got so much swagger we might as well call it the King of user-friendly tech.

What can it power? Well, what have you got? The Jackery Explorer 1000 is like a bonafide care package for 90% of home appliances with its massive 1,002Wh delivery.

It features eight outlets, including three AC outlets, one USB-A, one quick charge USB-A 3.0, two USB-C PD, and one Car outlet.

Safety is sexy, and this gadget is practically a pinup model. It sports cylindrical batteries favored by electric vehicle manufacturers and passes the UL drop test with flying colors.

The station’s pure sine wave inverter keeps a constant voltage to protect your high-value equipment from damage.

This deal is time-sensitive, so chop-chop, tech enthusiasts. You don’t want such an incredible saving opportunity to slip out of your grasp. In this game, the early bird doesn’t just catch the worm; it catches a bargain!

