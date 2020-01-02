Dell is working on a new feature that lets iPhone users control their phone from their laptop

Apple’s tech has a long history of not playing nice with devices from other manufacturers, but if Dell has its way, that’ll be changing. A future update for Dell’s Mobile Connect software will let iPhone users mirror their iPhone’s screen onto their laptop, along with a host of other functions.

With even Apple’s MacBooks not being able to mirror your iPhone’s screen, that might be the killer app that decides purchasing decisions.

You’ll soon be able to control your iPhone from your Dell laptop

In the coming months, iPhone users who also own a Dell PC will be able to mirror their screen onto the screen of their Dell. How Dell managed this is unknown, with literally nobody (including Apple), having a similar feature. That’ll expand the existing iPhone features in the Mobile Connect app, which currently lets users send texts, make calls, and see notifications.

Mobile Connect can already mirror your Android phone’s screen

You can also drag photos, videos and other files from your mobile device onto your PC

It’ll work with Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, and Alienware hardware

That’s not the only interesting app coming from Dell this year, with a streaming media dashboard called Cinema Guide in the works. That’s aimed as a hub for all your services, so think of it as Roku in software form. Nifty.

What do you think? Is this a feature that would sway you to use a Dell computer? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

