Flocks of drones keep popping up in rural Colorado and Nebraska for no rhyme or reason

Imagine driving down a rural road late at night or early in the morning. Your tired eyes look up in the sky and seeing something flying in the air that doesn’t look like a typical aircraft. In fact, it’s a drone that looks like it came from any consumer electronics retailer. Now, picture more than a few of those drones hovering over you and your neighbors. And to add more context to this scenario, there is no knowledge of how these drones got there.

It sounds kind of creepy like an episode of The Twilight Zone, huh?

Except, this isn’t some kind of TV show; instead, it’s an ongoing situation in Colorado and Nebraska. Since late-December, drones have been hovering over suburban and countryside towns at night and citizens scratching their heads as to where these flying objects came from.

Wyatt Harman of Colorado spoke with The Today Show about his and his girlfriend’s encounter with these mysterious aircraft. The couple found one of them hanging over Harman’s property and chased it down for a little over 15 miles before it vanished. “It’s more unnerving than anything,” he says.

Folks in Colorado and Nebraska have no idea where these swarms of drones are coming from

Naturally, with no defining answer for the drones’ origins, there are theories. Some are saying it could be a series of pranks going too far, others are saying that its part of a government surveillance program and a few are saying it, of course, aliens.

While any of those could be a reasonable answer (maybe the aliens one is a bit far-fetched) there are still, as of this writing, no “why” behind the drones’ appearances.

Sheriff James Brueggeman of Perkins County, Nebraska shares his own views on the drones after receiving requests from citizens to shoot down the aircraft.

In terms of aircraft flying at night and not being identified, this is a first for me personally. I think it’s kind of a joke, but you have to remember the part of the country we live in. People here don’t like their privacy to be invaded.

Authorities on both the federal and local level are aware of this situation as well. The Federal Aviation Administration is advocating that drones should be identifiable not from the human eye, but should be trackable. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) has also said that the state will “closely monitor” the situation.

Regardless of who or what is controlling the drones, let’s hope its not some kind of alien invasion.

What do you think? Simple prank or government monitoring (or aliens???)? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: