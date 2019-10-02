This seriously has to be the coolest drone video ever

I don’t usually like to write about drone videos because honestly there’s like a million of them and there’s not enough time in the world to write about them all. But man, this one definitely caught my eye. It’s absolutely amazing, and it has to be one of the best FPV drone videos I’ve ever watched.

YouTuber Viggo Koch is the mastermind behind the video. He’s the guy who flies the drone in this video, which was filmed at the Liseberg amusement park in Gothenburg, Sweden. As you can see in the video above, Koch chases a roller coaster (yes, a fucking rollercoaster) through its neck-breaking turns and vomit-inducing freefalls.

The level of expertise it takes to fly a drone through obstacles like this is insanely hard and requires hours upon hour of practice. I imagine there were countless practice runs for this, but who knows, I could be wrong. It’s extremely obvious that my man Viggo has some serious piloting skills.

Naturally, shooting footage of this caliber is almost impossible with most consumer-based drones. You need some serious gear for something like this. Koch says he used a custom racing drone rig to accomplish the footage you see here. You can get an idea of his setup by checking out the YouTube video.

Either way, it’s an amazing video, and it’s definitely worthy of the two minutes it will take out of your day. I enjoyed it. I’m sure you will too.

