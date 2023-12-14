The Discover Samsung winter sale is back – save up to 35%

Strap on your snow boots and waddle your way over to the Discover Samsung Winter Sale because, baby, it’s cold outside, but these deals are hotter than a cup of cocoa in a snowstorm.

Until December 17th, cash-splashing on shiny new appliances and tech can be as satisfying as finding out your favorite sweater is not, in fact, itchy.

So, what’s up for grabs? Turns out, a whole bunch, but we’ll highlight everything we’re eying on. But for the impatient, here’s a little taste:

See? We weren’t kidding. Now, are you ready for the rest? Let’s get to it.

Alright, for the audio aficionados who don’t want to hear anything but their tunes (or the sweet sound of savings), the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is slicing $60 off their price tag in all the colors of the rainbow.

Pro Tip: If you’ve got old gear lying around, Samsung’s trade-in OFFER could net you up to $75 off.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro 2 4.6 $229.99 $126.80 The SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro 2 offer Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation to reduce unwanted noise, delivering a premium listening experience. With hi-fi sound quality and enhanced 360-degree audio, they provide a comfortable fit, HD Voice Technology for clear calls, and Intelligent Conversation Mode. See at Amazon See at Samsung

If you’re more of a flip-and-fold type, the Samsung Z Flip 5 has a deal that’ll have you somersaulting for joy.

Grab the 512GB powerhouse for the price of the 256GB model—your wallet won’t even feel the difference. And if you’re in the mood for trade-in gymnastics, you could vault up to $600 off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest iteration of the company's clamshell foldable phone. It packs in all the Samsung goodness, and a bigger and more usable cover screen, called the Flex Window, while keeping the same $999 starting price. What We Like: Massive Savings: With up to 15% off the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, you're not just getting a phone, you're snatching a deal! Add in the $900 instant trade-in credit and it's practically daylight robbery - in your favor of course!

Free Storage Upgrade: Who doesn't love free stuff? Pre-order now and Samsung will generously bump up your storage at no extra cost. That's more room for apps, selfies, videos...you name it!

Carrier Freedom: Connect to any carrier anytime with this offer. No more being tied down to one provider; the world is your oyster! Check Availability

Now, let’s talk about the belle of the ball, Samsung’s OLED TV. This beauty has over 8 million pixels that’ll make your old screen look like a kindergarten finger painting.

And with 4K upscaling and gaming features that include Dolby Atmos sound, you won’t just watch the game, you’ll feel like you’re being tackled by the linebacker.

Zero input lag up to 4K 120Hz means even your excuses for losing will have to be quick.

Samsung 65" Class OLED S95C TV 4.5 The Samsung 65" Class OLED S95C TV is a high-end home entertainment option, featuring a 4K OLED display, robust smart capabilities, and a sleek, nearly bezel-less design. What We Like: Significant Savings: With a $500 discount, this is a rare opportunity to own a premium TV at a reduced price.

Trade-in Bonus: The $100 credit for trading in any old TV or monitor adds extra value to this deal.

Top-of-the-line Features: The 4K OLED display and smart capabilities make this TV a future-proof investment.

Convenient Delivery: The Final Mile team's pick-up and drop-off service offers hassle-free replacement of your old TV. Check Availability

Don’t dawdle because the clock’s ticking faster than your fingers on the ‘add to cart’ button.

Beyond the sound and vision, you’ll find deals on Galaxy Tabs, Ultrabooks, cordless vacuums, soundbars, and even the kitchen sink (well, if it’s a Samsung).

But like footprints in the snow, these deals won’t last forever, and neither will the inventory. So, bundle up and brave the digital blizzard—your new gadgets await!

Oh, and don’t forget, these deals are only a click away right here. Don’t say I didn’t warn you when your neighbor flaunts their new tech toys because they were quicker on the draw. Happy deal-hunting snow angels

Discover Samsung Winter Sales Event The Discover Samsung Winter Sale presents an opportunity to secure significant savings on a range of Samsung products, from the latest smartphones and earbuds to high-end appliances and OLED TVs. Check Availability

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It's one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

