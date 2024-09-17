Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Listen, if you’re a Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, or The Simpsons fan, here’s a deal you won’t want to miss.

For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can score a Disney+ Basic (with ads) subscription for just $2/month for three months. That’s a whopping 75% off the regular $8/month price tag.

But don’t get too comfortable, because this promotional pricing won’t last forever.

The Disney+ Basic plan might come with ads, but it unlocks the full Disney+ catalog, including originals, classic movies, and shows from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and more.

Think Andor, WandaVision, The Simpsons, and even Taylor Swift’s concert film. It’s a solid option if you can stomach a few commercials interrupting your binge-watching sessions.

Here’s the catch: the discounted rate only applies for three months. After that, your subscription will auto-renew at the usual $8/month price unless you remember to cancel.

And things are about to get even pricier. Starting October 17, the Disney+ Basic plan jumps to $10/month, so set those reminders to reassess your subscription before the rate hikes kick in.

This offer is only available until September 27, so head to the Disney+ website to sign up or revive your subscription if you want to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

And hey, if you’re not feeling the ad-supported tier, you can always upgrade to an ad-free plan later.

What do you think about the incredible Disney+ deal? Are you excited to dive into the vast catalog of movies and shows, or do you prefer ad-free streaming? We’d love to hear your thoughts!

