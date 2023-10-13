DPVR’s E4 VR headset is your gateway to virtual reality

The DPVR E4 VR headset is your passport to a thrilling new dimension of gaming. Packed with cutting-edge features, this device opens the door to a world of immersive virtual reality.

Boasting a high-resolution display, precise tracking, and a comfortable design, this VR headset promises to redefine your gaming experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or new to the world of virtual reality, we’re here to walk you through everything you need to know about these state-of-the-art VR headset

Let’s dive in and explore the world of immersive gaming that the DPVR E4 VR headset offers.

DPVR E4 VR Headset 3.5 $599.99 The DPVR E4 VR headset is a cutting-edge device, offering a high-resolution display, precise tracking, and comfortable design. It delivers an immersive gaming experience with its 120Hz refresh rate, wide field of view, and Inside-out tracking. Compatible with SteamVR and backed by DPVR's commitment to continuous improvement, it's an attractive choice for VR enthusiasts.

In the box

1x DP 1.4 cable

1x User manual and guarantee certificate

1x Adapter

2x Wireless controllers

1* DPVR E4 VR headset

Features of the DPVR E4 VR headset

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

High-resolution display and refresh rate

The DPVR E4 VR headset is equipped with a leading resolution of 3664 x 1920 pixels, promising 4K crystal-clear visuals that bring your gaming world to life.

The wide 116° field of view (FOV) allows you to see more of your environment, giving you an edge in spotting targets first.

To ensure a smooth and fluid visual experience, the DPVR E4 VR headset boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, reducing latency and allowing you to react faster in your game.

Combine high clarity, wide FOV, and low latency, and you have the perfect recipe for an immersive gaming experience.

Accurate and stable tracking

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The DPVR E4 VR headsets feature an inside-out position solution, with four cameras built into the headset to track your body movement accurately.

No external sensors are required, making setup a breeze. The 6 DoF tracking system, coupled with two ultra-light handles, offers a realistic gaming experience, making you feel like you’re playing with your own hands.

Comfort for extended gaming sessions

Weighing in at a mere 280g, the DPVR E4 VR headset is incredibly light, reducing fatigue from extended gaming sessions.

The soft foam cushion provides comfort to your face and forehead, and the adjustable head strap and soft silicone face liner ensures a comfortable fit, even for glasses wearers.

You can also flip up the headset if you need to come back to the real world without any hassle.

Easy setup and compatibility

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The DPVR E4 VR headset is designed for easy setup. Once connected, the DPVR assistant checks if your computer is ready and guides you through the process.

The headset is also compatible with the SteamVR platform, supporting over 7,000+ SteamVR games, thanks to a close partnership between DPVR and SteamVR.

Additionally, DPVR is dedicated to enhancing user experiences by continuously providing software and hardware updates, ensuring a future-proofed experience.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

When it comes to performance, the DPVR E4 VR headset is a standout. The high-resolution display and 120Hz refresh rate ensure a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

Users have praised the clarity and wide field of view when playing games, enhancing the overall VR experience. Despite its lightweight design, the DPVR E4 does not compromise performance.

The headset’s tracking system accurately captures body movements, providing a realistic and stable gaming experience.

However, it’s worth noting that some users have reported the audio quality is somewhat lacking compared to other headsets on the market. So, it’s recommended that you plug in your own headphones for the best audio experience.

The DPVR E4 VR headset also performs well in terms of compatibility, supporting a huge library of SteamVR games. This wide range of game support ensures that gamers of all preferences can enjoy their favorite games in a whole new way.

While the DPVR E4 VR headset offers numerous advantages, potential buyers should note that the latest AMD graphics card software (23.2.2) is not fully adapted to DPVR E4.

Currently, in 4k mode, Win11 and Win10 systems only support 72Hz and 90Hz and can’t support 120Hz. DPVR is working on a solution.

Overall, the performance of the DPVR E4 VR headset is impressive, providing a high-quality, immersive gaming experience.

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Likes

High-resolution display for crisp, vivid visuals

Wide field of view for a more immersive experience

Comfortable design for extended use

Intuitive controllers for easy interaction with the virtual world

Dislikes

Requires a PC to run, which may not be ideal for those looking for a standalone VR headset

The sound quality isn’t the greatest. Best to use your headphones.

Who is the DPVR E4 VR headset for?

The DPVR E4 VR headset is designed for anyone with a passion for immersive gaming. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer seeking to upgrade your VR experience or a newcomer stepping into the world of virtual reality, these headsets cater to all.

With their high-resolution display, precise tracking, and comfortable design, they offer an unparalleled gaming experience. So, if you’re ready to dive head-first into the vibrant and exciting world of VR, the DPVR E4 VR headset is just the ticket.

Wrapping up

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In conclusion, the DPVR E4 VR headset brings a lot to the table in terms of features and performance, offering a high-resolution display, precise tracking, and comfortable design.

The headset is compatible with a wide range of games, making it a versatile choice for gamers.

The DPVR E4 VR headset offers a compelling package for gamers, with a high-resolution display, precise tracking, and comfort for extended gaming sessions.

While there are some considerations to note, the ongoing support from DPVR and the 1-year warranty make this a worthy investment for those looking to dip their toes into the world of VR gaming.

DPVR E4 VR Headset 3.5 $599.99 The DPVR E4 VR headset is a cutting-edge device, offering a high-resolution display, precise tracking, and comfortable design. It delivers an immersive gaming experience with its 120Hz refresh rate, wide field of view, and Inside-out tracking. Compatible with SteamVR and backed by DPVR's commitment to continuous improvement, it's an attractive choice for VR enthusiasts. What We Like: High-Resolution Display: The DPVR E4 boasts an impressive 3664 x 1920 pixel resolution, providing stunning clarity for an immersive visual experience.

Wide Field of View (FOV): With a 116° FOV, users can enjoy a more expansive view, enhancing their gaming and VR experiences.

Fast and Precise Tracking: The Inside-out tracking with four cameras and 6 DoF system ensures accurate, stable, and realistic tracking without the need for external sensors.

Comfortable Design: We appreciate the headset's lightweight, 280g build, soft foam cushion, adjustable head strap, and software IPD adjustment for long-lasting comfort.

Seamless Gaming: The 120Hz refresh rate reduces latency, offering a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

SteamVR Compatibility: With support for over 7000 SteamVR games, the DPVR E4 opens up a vast library of gaming content.

Continuous Upgrades: DPVR's dedication to improving user experiences means you can look forward to ongoing software and hardware updates. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

