Dynamic Scooter’s Model B: a compact, foldable E-Scooter for urban commuting

A person is the model b scooter by dynamic scooter
Image: Dynamic Scooter

Dynamic Scooter, a trailblazing Canadian company at the forefront of electric mobility solutions, announces the launch of its latest innovation – Model B E-Scooter.

Set to debut on September 26th, the Model B E-Scooter is poised to revolutionize the way urban dwellers navigate their daily commutes.

Founder Sean Xie, a seasoned expert with more than 12 years of experience in product development within the aerospace and electric vehicle sectors, identified a pervasive challenge in urban commuting – the last-mile and conundrum and short-distance travel (1-4 miles).

This image shows a description of a portable and foldable electric scooter, with specifications such as maximum speed, range, payload, climbing angle, led screen display, and lithium battery.
Image: KnowTechie

Model B E-Scooter was born out of his recognition that the final leg of a commute, often around a mile in distance, remains a significant hurdle. Also, urban travel of 1- 4 miles is a common need yet to have a solution.

Sean states walking can sometimes be a hurdle, while rideshare or bike rental services can prove costly for such short distances in the long term, but the Model B E-Scooter can be an eco-friendly, innovative solution that combines practicality and a chic lifestyle.

Image

Model B: Groundbreaking foldable design

A person holds dynamic scooter e scooter
Image: Dynamic Scooter

Model B E-Scooter boasts a groundbreaking foldable design that seamlessly integrates into users’ urban lifestyles.

Weighing a mere 22 pounds, this lightweight marvel can be effortlessly carried within a regular-sized backpack. The scooter’s intuitive folding mechanism enables it to fit snugly into the tightest of spaces, making storage and transport a breeze.  

Safety is paramount, and Model B E-Scooter takes no shortcuts by conducting extensive road tests to meet safety requirements.

Designed with a dual brake system comprising both an electronic brake and a pedal brake, users can rest assured knowing their safety is upheld. Despite its safety features, the Model B E-Scooter doesn’t compromise on performance.

With a top speed of up to 25 Kph, it strikes the perfect balance between speed and safety. In addition, Model B features unique honeycomb structure wheels to better absorb shocks.

Detachable lithium battery

A person carries a camera up a flight of stairs.
One of the standout features of the Model B E-Scooter is its detachable lithium battery, which is equipped with the latest Smart battery management technology.

This cutting-edge system ensures a maximum range of up to 12 miles on a single charge, providing users with reliable transportation throughout their day. The detachable battery further enhances convenience, allowing for easy recharging and storage. 

“At Dynamic Scooter, we’re not just introducing a new product – we’re reimagining urban commuting,” stated Sean,

“The Model B E-Scooter is not only a practical solution to the last-mile challenge but also a step towards a more sustainable and efficient future of transportation.”

About Dynamic Scooter

Dynamic Scooter is a pioneering Canadian company dedicated to transforming short-distance transportation.

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, the company aims to provide individuals with accessible and efficient electric mobility solutions. 

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

