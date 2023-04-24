JOIEEM Introduces Ebike-X: secure, customizable electric bike

JOIEEM launched its first electric bike, Ebike-X, which features a streamlined design without a down tube, giving it a minimalist aestheticism that conceals all welding spots, cables, and chains, resulting in an uncluttered frame.

Therefore, despite its minimalist appearance, the Ebike-X provides a powerful and smooth riding experience thanks to its high-performance motor and long-lasting battery.

It is perfect for commuters, recreational riders, and anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Ebike-X allows consumers to express their individuality by customizing the ebike with their own aesthetics.

Image: JOIEEM

The APP enables commuters to choose the color and display effects, and the light belt will reflect the selected color.

“Besides the creative design, we also want to strengthen the double communication between commuters and their Ebike-X, and that’s why our ebikes are equipped with 4G and Bluetooth,” Alex, the founder of JOIEEM said.

Furthermore, to enrich the commuters’ riding experience, JOIEEM designed the Ebike-X to support Bluetooth NFC, a cycling track, multiple alarms, and unlocking methods.

Therefore, by installing JOIEEM’s app, users are free to go anywhere at any time and have seamless access to all of Ebike-X’s features.

In addition to its customizable features, the Ebike-X is also equipped with advanced security functions to protect against theft.

Leo, the Co-founder of JOIEEM explains that the Ebike-X supports the GEO-fence alarm, a powerful function that allows commuters to avoid theft by setting the alarm in a locked area.

Additionally, the APP is always connected to the alarm, and if the wheels move or the locks are broken, alarms will sound on the phone, and the ebike’s alarm lights and notification will turn on.

Image: KnowTechie

Moreover, this added level of security provides peace of mind for riders, knowing that their Ebike-X is protected against theft.

Furthermore, all data can be tracked in the APP, and riders can see ebikes’ cycling activities anytime.

JOIEEM is dedicated to creating a strong connection between riders and their Ebike-X; with a riding club on its app, riders can make friends and share their cycling stories with others.

Image: JOIEEM

With JOIEEM’s advanced technology, customizable features, and powerful riding experience, the company is excited to see how riders will use Ebike-X to transform their daily commute into a fun and meaningful activity.

With 10+ years of experience in electric bicycles and smart hardware, JOIEEM is a new-generation e-bike brand committed to providing innovative products. The company's unique design and market expertise enable the team to offer an intelligent cycling lifestyle for new urban customers, allowing cycling enthusiasts to enjoy the benefits of a healthier, smarter life.

