Elon Musk goes to Twitter to state that Amazon needs to be broken up because “monopolies are wrong”

To say that Elon Musk has been vocal about his opinions on Twitter would be an understatement. He’s always had a strong voice on the platform, but in recent weeks, he has spoken out against COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders. Now, he’s calling out Amazon over a rejected COVID-19 book.

To start at the beginning, author Alex Berenson tweeted yesterday that Amazon had notified him that his book on COVID-19, Unreported Truths about Covid-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1: Introduction and Death Counts and Estimates, would not be made available on the ecommerce website because it “does not comply with [Amazon’s] guidelines.” Musk caught wind of this tweet, responding with “This is insane” and tagging Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO.

Musk followed up that tweet with another, stating “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!” While there is absolutely a conversation to be had about Amazon’s reach in the world of ecommerce, Musk is known for throwing out tweets that are not only odd, but sometimes damaging to himself and his company, Tesla.

He recently stated that Tesla’s stock prices were “too high” and has been vocal about stay-at-home orders, going as far as to call them “fascist.”

Back to the story at hand, Amazon has now alerted the author that the removal was done in error and that the book would be made available. At the time of this writing, it can be found on Amazon.

