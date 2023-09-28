TH80-X is a quirky mechanical keyboard with customizable screen

Step into the future of mechanical keyboards with the EPOMAKER TH80-X, a remarkable upgrade to the renowned TH80 PRO.

This advanced mechanical keyboard takes the best of its predecessor and amplifies it with enhanced features, delivering an unparalleled typing experience that will leave you amazed.

This keyboard is a testament to innovation, durability, and aesthetic appeal, offering an unparalleled typing experience.

With its customizable LCD screen, gasket-mount design, and multi-mode connectivity, the TH80-X is set to redefine your typing and gaming experience. Let’s delve into the world of the TH80-X and discover what makes it truly exceptional.

EPOMAKER TH80-X mechanical keyboard 4.5 $99.99 The EPOMAKER TH80-X keyboard, an upgrade from TH80 PRO, enhances your typing experience with innovation, a customizable LCD, gasket-mount design, versatile connectivity, and precise sound control for a complete and improved user experience. Check Availability See at EPOMAKER KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Key features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Customizable LCD screen

The TH80-X features a vibrant built-in display screen that offers the freedom to create and display custom animations, logos, or even your favorite images.

This unique feature allows you to add a personal touch to your keyboard setup, reflecting your unique style and personality.

Gasket-mount mechanical keyboard

This is a gasket-mount mechanical keyboard designed with a silicon sandwich layer and bottom case pad to deliver a soft and smooth typing experience.

The pre-lubed stabilizer and switch pad enhance the performance, while the gasket structure design improves the typing feel, reduces noise, and enhances stability.

Three modes of connectivity & large battery

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The TH80-X is equipped with an impressive 8000mAh battery, ensuring long hours of uninterrupted use. It supports Bluetooth (up to 5.0), 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connections, offering flexibility and convenience for all types of users.

Optimized 75% layout

The TH80-X features a 79-key layout in a compact 75% arrangement, striking the perfect balance between functionality and space efficiency.

This design preserves essential keys while optimizing desk space, making it ideal for professionals, gamers, and casual users alike.

Precise sound control

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The EPOMAKER TH80-X also features a convenient rotary knob, allowing you to fine-tune the volume with ease. This intelligent design ensures that you have full control over your audio experience right at your fingertips.

Performance

The TH80-X is a true performer that shines in every aspect. Its gasket-mount design, combined with a Silicon sandwich layer and bottom case pad, delivers a typing experience that is both soft and smooth.

This design significantly reduces noise and enhances stability, making each keystroke a satisfying experience.

The pre-lubed stabilizer and switch pad add to the overall performance of the keyboard. The stabilizer ensures that larger keys, such as the space bar and shift keys, have an even feel when pressed from any angle.

This results in a more consistent typing experience, regardless of which part of the key you press. The switch pad, on the other hand, reduces the impact when the keys are pressed, further enhancing the smoothness of the typing experience.

One of the standout features of the EPOMAKER TH80-X is its support for a high polling rate. With up to 1000Hz polling rate with 2.4GHz, the keyboard ensures a smooth and responsive typing experience.

This high polling rate reduces the delay between when a key is pressed and when the input is registered, making the TH80-X ideal for fast-paced gaming or high-speed typing.

Who’s the EPOMAKER TH80-X good for?

The EPOMAKER TH80-X is a versatile keyboard that caters to a wide range of users. Its compact layout, customizable features, and superior performance make it an excellent choice for professionals who need a reliable keyboard for work.

Gamers will appreciate the smooth typing experience, customizable LCD screen, and precise sound control. Tech enthusiasts, on the other hand, will love the innovative features and the ability to personalize their keyboard setup.

Final words

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The EPOMAKER TH80-X mechanical keyboard is more than just a tool for typing or gaming; it’s an experience. Its innovative features, superior performance, and thoughtful design come together to create a keyboard that truly stands out.

This keyboard doesn’t just meet expectations; it exceeds them. The TH80-X offers a typing experience that is soft, smooth, and satisfying.

Its gasket-mount design, Silicon sandwich layer, and bottom case pad work together to reduce noise and enhance stability. The pre-lubed stabilizer and switch pad further enhance the typing experience, ensuring that each keystroke is a joy.

The customizable LCD screen and the convenient rotary knob add a touch of personalization and convenience to the keyboard.

Whether you’re displaying your favorite image on the LCD screen or adjusting the volume with the rotary knob, the TH80-X ensures that your keyboard is truly an extension of you.

The multi-mode connectivity and impressive battery life provide the flexibility and reliability you need, whether you’re working, gaming, or anything in between.

With the EPOMAKER TH80-X, you’re not just getting a keyboard; you’re getting a reliable partner that supports your passion and productivity.

Customizable LCD: Express your creativity with personalized animations and logos on the built-in display.

Versatile Connectivity: Choose between Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless, with an extended battery life.

Compact Layout: The 75% layout strikes a balance between functionality and desk space.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.