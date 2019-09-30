Exxus Micare partnered with SMOK

Delivering an abundance of goods, Exxus Vape and SMOK have become your renowned, one-stop shops for all your vaporizer needs. Joining together for a first-ever collaboration, these two mega brands bring you the innovative, incredible, Exxus Micare by Exxus Vape Powered by SMOK. This pioneering, one of a kind device produces smooth, refreshing inhales with every session. Two high-profile companies coming together to deliver their patrons with a state-of-the-art, unbelievable device; what else could a vaper want?

This unique device is in a class of its own. Combing Exxus Vapes stunning, modern construction with SMOK’s top performance technology, the Exxus Micare by Exxus Vape Powered by SMOK ensures nothing less than outstanding sessions. The Exxus Micare applies a plethora of state-of-the-art features including; Auto Draw Functionality, bright LED light indicators, smart technology like haptic feedback, preheat functionality and a powerful 700mAh battery for endless sessions.

To get things started, you simply press the power button one time to adjust to your desired voltage. To get your preheat mode, click the button two times to begin the cycle. One-click ends the cycle. The Exxus Micare also includes the battery, a cartridge, a lanyard, a charging cable and two magnetic rings. With everything you need for unforgettable sessions at a great price, you’re not going to want to miss out on the Exxus Micare by Exxus Vape Powered by SMOK.

Established in 2014, Exxus Vape has been the pillar of the vaping community. Distributing top of the line devices. This industry leader has grown rapidly, as it’s become notorious for its plethora of versatile, impressive devices that accommodate every type of vaper. Manufacturing vaporizers compatible with your favorite essential oils concentrates and dry herbs, Exxus Vape has become a pillar in the vaporizer industry.

Founded in 2010, SMOK has been specializing in the development, production, and sales of vaporizer devices for nearly a decade. Growing in popularity, SMOK this powerhouse company has increased their global branding and is enjoyed by over 80 million consumers and counting. Focusing on technology research and brand recognition, SMOK makes sure to provide their customers with top of the line devices. With everything from vaporizers to tanks, this brand has become a stable, delivering top performance, excellent quality products. It doesn’t stop there!

For the first time ever SMOK has ventured to the Oil Cartridge Vaporizer side, partnering with Exxus to bring fans one unbelievable device. Combining Exxus Vapes revolutionary construction and SMOK’s superior advanced technology, these two powerhouse companies came together to bring you the exclusive Exxus Micare by Exxus Vape Powered by SMOK. For more information visit Exxusvape.com.

Editor’s Note: Jackie Fields is a marketing and creative content specialist at Exxusvape.com with a primary focus on customer satisfaction and new technology.

