Filtering your well water and the tools you’ll need to do it

The water you use for drinking, bathing, and cooking in the home begin life as groundwater. It is collected in lakes and reservoirs and transported by pipe networks to treatment stations whereas many impurities as possible are removed, and the water made safe for supply. From there, it enters the local water system and is delivered to homes, so that when you turn on a faucet you have water.

That’s how it is for most homes, but what about those that are remote or not served by the water network? Many homes – and communities – rely upon water from a well. It may sound archaic but for some it’s the only method of getting fresh water. Which begs the question: how fresh is water from a well? There are potential contaminants in all water, but the problem with well water is it has not been through the treatment process. Is it fit to drink?

Iron can be a problem in well water. Iron in very small quantities is not dangerous in drinking water but an intake of too much iron can cause serious damage to some organs as well as other health problems. This is why people who use well water fit specialized iron filters to clean the water coming into the house. What is an iron filter and how does it work?

Specialized Well Water Filters

A well water filter is a system that filters the water before it enters the home. This means water will be clean from every faucet. There are various types, and here’s how the most popular models work:

The water from a well is untreated. A well water filter may have one, two, or three filtrations stages. Fitted into the system outside the home, the water first enters a channel in which there are mesh filters. These have very small apertures. At this point it is necessary for us to get technical, so we’ll try and explain things in simple terms.

Reverse Osmosis and Three-Stage Filtering

The common practice for well waters is to use what is known as a reverse osmosis system. This is where the water is forced through the microfilters we mentioned above. This forced effort increases the likelihood of grains of sand and debris being caught. For these, a filter of around 5microns is used. A second filter, of around 1micron, removes bacteria and parasites.

Once the water has gone through this system, it may enter a carbon filter. Usually, water filters come with a series of cartridges that can be replaced. This is generally the case with a carbon filter. Carbon is effective at trapping particles that may have been missed by the reverse osmosis filtering section.

In some filters for well water a third stage is used. This is the UV filtration system. As it passes through an intense beam of high-frequency light, the water is further sterilized. UV light will kill most micro-organisms that have eluded the first two stages, so the water that enters the home will be as pure as possible.

The Best Choice for Well Water Users

No filter can guarantee that the water will be 100% clean. A three-stage water filtration system as described above will give the best results. It will remove the following:

Compounds such as iron, Sulphur, and barium

Any pesticides that have entered the water course

Bacteria such as E. Coli and salmonella

Parasites that may live naturally in the water

For the best results, it is advisable to talk to the experts who will advise you as to the most effective well water filtration system for your location.

