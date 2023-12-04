Buy a pair of QuietOn 3.1 sleep earbuds, get a sleep mask free

We’ve got an eye-popping, jaw-dropping, and, more importantly, ear-blocking offer to share with you. If you’ve been battling noisy neighbors, snoring partners, or just the general cacophony of life, then today’s your lucky day.

We’re talking about the QuietOn 3.1 sleep earbuds. These bad boys are more than just your average earbuds. They’re your secret weapon in the war against sleep deprivation.

Engineered to block out those pesky noises that keep you tossing and turning, the QuietOn 3.1 is your ticket to the land of sweet dreams. And the price? Only $289 – a small investment for a big return on sleep.

QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds 4.5 $289.00 The QuietOn sleeping earbuds are an effective solution for anyone who wants to enjoy a more peaceful and productive environment. With their advanced noise-canceling technology, these earbuds can help to reduce background noise and increase focus, thereby improving productivity and concentration Check Availability Read Our Review KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

As if a peaceful night’s sleep wasn’t incentive enough, the good folks at QuietOn are throwing in a free 100% light-proof and ergonomic sleep mask with every purchase during December.

Talk about a match made in Slumberland! This dynamic duo is the perfect gift for anyone who values their eight hours.

It’s like they say, “The early bird catches the worm.” Or, in this case, the early shopper catches the best deal. This offer is only valid until December 18th, so you’ll want to click that buy button faster than a caffeinated night owl.

So, don’t sleep on this deal, folks. Well, actually, do sleep on it, and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day. With the QuietOn 3.1 sleep earbuds and free sleep mask, every night will be a silent night.

Sweet dreams!

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news