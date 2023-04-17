Review: QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds

Quick Verdict QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds 4.5 $289.00 Quick Verdict: The QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds eliminate low to mid-frequency sounds by using Active Noise Cancellation. These earbuds are great, especially if you live in a busy city or in an apartment building. At $289, these earbuds are expensive, but if you struggle to fall asleep due to a noisy environment, you can't do any better than the QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds. Pros: Active Noise Cancellation works wonderfully

Bonus Offer: Use promo code KnowTechie and save 10% with this exclusive discount.

Falling asleep can prove to be very difficult for people. While this issue has many reasons, ambient noise is a common culprit.

QuietOn is one of the companies leading the charge to relieve those who can’t sleep due to sound issues.

The $289 QuietOn 3.1 sleep earbuds take your traditional earplugs and dial up the effectiveness through active noise cancellation (ANC).

I have spent some time with these earbuds to determine if QuietOn can quiet down the noise and bring some relief.

Design and hardware

Image: Steve Smith / KnowTechie

Unboxing the QuietOn 3.1 earbuds reveals a product that can be easily mistaken for traditional earbuds.

In addition to the earbuds, you get a relatively thin and wide charging case, as well as a charging cable and different-sized eartips.

When you open the lid, you’ll notice that QuietOn has gone with a white color scheme and added a stainless steel accent.

The QuietOn 3.1 charging case measures 12 x 12 x 4.6 cm and weighs in at 59 grams. The earbuds themselves weigh 1.8 grams each.

Product Specs Technology used Active noise cancellation and passive noise attenuation to reduce noise. Active noise cancelling technology is able to reduce low frequency sounds that ordinary passive earplugs are not able to address. Product features Active noise cancelling optimized to cancel snoring and other ambient noises, 28 hours of battery life per single charge, Superior comfort with soft earpads, in-ear design and super light weight, Safe and skin-friendly materials, Charging case with inbuild battery Weight of an earbud / Charger 1,8g / 59g Weight of complete sales package 150g Dimensions, packaging 12 x 12 x 4,6cm Battery Earbuds: lithium-ion 17mAh, integrated Charging case: lithium-ion 200mAh, integrated Charging interface USB-C Product / material composition Plastic (PC-ABS, PMMA, polycarbonate), polyurethane rubber, stainless steel, gold Preferential origin Made in EU (Poland), designed in Finland. Certifications Content CE, compliance with UL/CSA/IEC/EN 62368, QuietOn 3.1 earbuds (left / right), Charging case, USB-C cable, Four pairs of replaceable ear tips (extra small, small, medium, large), User guide (English)

QuietOn uses various plastic materials (PC-ABS, PMMA, and polycarbonate) for the housing and polyurethane rubber for the eartips.

Up front, you get six LED battery indicator lights, three for the left earbud and three for the right earbud.

The back of the device is where you can find a USB-C port for charging and three additional battery indicator lights to show the battery level of the charging case. The QuietOn logo is displayed prominently on the top of the case.

As for the earbuds themselves, they are tiny in size. QuietOn did their best to design these as small as possible to fit inside your ear. This is to prevent feeling them if you are a side sleeper.

QuietOn did a remarkable job of making these earbuds simple to use. You don’t have to fuss with an app, a power button, or any other kind of setting. You don’t have to pair it to anything as it lacks a radio of any kind.

Unlike other sleep earbuds, like the ones from Anker, these weren’t made for listening to music or white noise. They exist purely as high-tech earplugs and are fantastic for that use case.

Another bonus of not having connectivity options is that these buds have no electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.

EMF radiation is a type of energy that is emitted from electronic devices, and some studies have suggested that prolonged exposure to EMF radiation may have negative health effects.

How it works

Image: Steve Smith / KnowTechie

The QuietOn 3.1 sleep earbuds work by combining the idea of a traditional earplug and adding ANC to take it to a whole different level. Sound comes in the form of frequencies and is measured in Hertz (Hz).

A low-frequency sound is typically 500 Hz or less and can be considered background noise.

For example, your partner’s snoring, sounds from loud neighbors coming through the walls, and street traffic, all reside in this low-frequency band.

Higher frequency sounds are generally 2000 Hz or higher. This includes things like alarms, car horns, and even your kid’s high-pitched squeals.

Mid-band frequencies are the remaining sounds from 500 Hz to 2000 Hz. This includes people talking and dogs barking.

The ANC in the QuietOn earbuds always listens for these sound waves and generates an opposite waveform to cancel the sound. This opposite soundwave prevents the original sound from getting to your ear, providing you with silence.

Performance



Image: Steve Smith / KnowTechie

I took the QuietOn 3.1 earbuds out and put them in my ears, expecting to hear some sound. I got nothing, but it didn’t sound different from your traditional earplugs.

Everything fell silent as I fumbled through the documentation to figure out how to turn these buds on. The ANC kicks in about 20 seconds after taking the earbuds out of the case.

You can hear it kick in and drown out the sound if you are quick. It is that simple to use.

I live in an apartment where I can frequently hear cars in the parking lot, doors shutting, people talking and walking down the stairs, or someone above me who only knows how to walk on her heels.

The QuietOn earbuds were able to eliminate all of these low-frequency sounds very well.

As the frequency increased, the QuietOn 3.1 earbuds were able to drown out less and less sound. This may sound negative, but I was still able to hear my wife and kids talking to me, although it was much more muted.

It also meant that I could hear my alarm in the morning and didn’t have to worry about missing work. These earbuds excel in anything less than 500 Hz and can reduce the harshness of sounds through the mid-range frequency.

They were comfortable to use as well. I did go through a period of getting used to them, but after a couple of nights, I barely noticed them.

The earbuds are small and fit snugly inside your ear, which makes them good for sleeping on your side. Just keep in mind that you may feel some pressure against your ear at first, but you’ll get used to it after a while.

Battery life

Image: Steve Smith / KnowTechie

Battery life is a critical factor when it comes to wireless earbuds, and the QuietOn 3.1 earbuds do not disappoint. With up to 28 hours of use, you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging them.

And, if you do need a quick boost, the charging case provides an extra three charges.

In my testing, I found this to be accurate as I was able to get a week and a half out of the product before it had to be recharged.

You can charge the case separately (which takes about two hours), so there is no reason to run out of juice. If you see the charging case getting low, plug it in and it’ll be ready to charge your buds when you are done with them.

The charging case can be charged separately, which takes about two hours. This means that you won’t have to worry about running out of battery power.

But If you notice that the charging case is running low on battery, simply plug it in and it will be ready to charge your earbuds once you are finished using them

The earbuds and charging case each have a separate LED battery indicator.

Three lit LEDs on either the earbuds or case mean you have between 85-100% power.

Two lit LEDs on either the earbuds or case mean you have between 60-84% power.

One lit LED on either the earbuds or case mean you have between 30-59% power remaining.

A single blinking LED on either the earbuds or case means there is less than 30% power remaining and it’s time to recharge.

Who should buy this

Image: Steve Smith / KnowTechie

If you live in a city or an apartment, these earbuds can be life-changing. Even if you don’t have any issues falling asleep, the earbuds do a remarkable job of cutting out the background noise and letting you concentrate.

I wore them when I wasn’t sleeping and they do a great job of letting you keep your focus on the task at hand. I could see these helping people get through college, especially if you live in a dorm setting.

If you have young children, these will help lower the intensity of their squeals, but it will not eliminate them.

It also won’t get rid of sounds like a car horn blowing. But, if you are like me and find yourself working in public spaces from time to time, these do a great job of keeping the noise to an acceptable level.

Alternative options to consider

When it comes to finding alternatives, the Sleep A10 from Anker’s Soundcore is the only one that truly stands out.

It provides similar features and benefits to QuietOn’s option, making it a great alternative for those who are looking for a similar experience.

However, for those who are looking for something more affordable, there are certainly other choices available.

These options may not provide the same level of features or benefits as the reviewed product, but they can still be effective alternatives for those who are on a budget or prefer non-tech solutions

Final Verdict

Image: Steve Smith / KnowTechie

The QuietOn 3.1 earbuds are remarkable. I entered this review not realizing how much I needed them, let alone how much I enjoy them.

They do a superb job of blocking out the noise that matters and are effective at reducing noise that resides at higher frequencies.

At $289, the QuietOn 3.1 earbuds are far from inexpensive. Unfortunately, a price tag that high takes these out of consideration for many people, which is a shame.

If QuietOn could develop earbuds for less than $100, even if it loses some of their overall performance, it would go a long way to truly bringing relief to many people.

If you can afford them, the QuietOn 3.1 earbuds are an amazing product. I love how it uses negative sound waves to cancel out the sound without producing its own (like white noise).

The battery life is fantastic and will truly help you sleep better.

Again, the QueietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds retail at $289. Use promo code KnowTechie and save 10% with this exclusive discount.You can find them at QuietOn or Amazon.

