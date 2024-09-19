FTC smacks social media giants for data collection from teens

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) just dropped a bombshell report calling out major social media and video streaming companies for their shady data collection practices.

We’re talking Meta, Amazon, Snap, YouTube, TikTok and more. The FTC says these companies are running wild with surveillance capitalism, scooping up enormous amounts of personal data on users and non-users alike, and monetizing it to the tune of billions each year.

The report highlights how these practices are especially harmful for kids and teens. Many of the companies tried to dodge liability by claiming no minors use their services, which the FTC isn’t buying.

Even worse, the companies failed to provide meaningful protections for young users, often treating teens the same as adults and allowing unfettered access to their platforms.

The FTC’s report is a wake-up call for social media and video streaming companies to clean up their acts.

The agency is pushing for comprehensive federal privacy legislation and recommending major reforms, like minimizing data collection, stopping the use of ad trackers, and giving users more control over how algorithms and AI use their data.

This is a big deal. The FTC has the power to enforce privacy laws and hold companies accountable for violating them. Remember when Facebook got slapped with a record-breaking $5 billion penalty for its privacy screw-ups? These companies don’t want that kind of heat.

The report’s findings are fueling the debate over how better to protect people’s privacy in the digital age.

As Congress considers new legislation like the Kids Online Safety Act and the Children and Teens’ Privacy and Protection Act, the FTC’s report is adding pressure on lawmakers to take action.

The stakes are high. Our personal data is incredibly valuable, and these companies have shown they can’t be trusted to handle it responsibly.

The FTC’s report is a step towards reining in the surveillance economy and giving people more control over their digital lives.

But it’s just the beginning. We need stronger laws and stricter enforcement to hold Big Tech accountable and protect our privacy in the age of social media.

So, what can you do?

Check your privacy settings on social media and video streaming platforms. Lock them down as much as possible.

Be aware of how these platforms are tracking you, both on and off their sites.

Support legislation that puts guardrails around how companies can collect and use your data.

Demand more transparency from the companies you use about their data practices.

This is a fight worth having. Our privacy is on the line, and it’s time to take a stand.

