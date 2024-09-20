Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

When it comes to gaming controllers, it’s easy to get caught up in the hype – and the price tags.

But GameSir is changing the game with the T7, a seriously affordable wired Xbox controller bursting with features that will make you wonder how you ever settled for less.

Meet your new budget buddy: the GameSir T7. Because let’s be real, most of us aren’t made of money.

For just $34.99, you get a controller that’s not just a cheap plastic brick. Oh no, the T7 brings some legit features to the table:

Hall effect tech: This means the joysticks and triggers are basically immune to wear and tear. No more drifting or getting stuck in a digital hell. It’s like having a controller that’s in it for the long haul.

This means the joysticks and triggers are basically immune to wear and tear. No more drifting or getting stuck in a digital hell. It’s like having a controller that’s in it for the long haul. Haptic feedback: It’s like your controller is giving you a mini massage while you game. Okay, maybe not that great, but it’s better than nothing! It’s like a little “hey, I’ve got your back” from your controller.

GameSir T7 Wired Controller with Hall Effect Joysticks $34.99 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Rumble, rumble everywhere: Four motors means the vibrations hit you from all sides. It’s like holding a happy, buzzing bee. Just don’t try to game and hold a drink at the same time.

Four motors means the vibrations hit you from all sides. It’s like holding a happy, buzzing bee. Just don’t try to game and hold a drink at the same time. Plug and play: Works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam. Because who has time to mess with settings? Ain’t nobody got time for that.

Sure, it’s not perfect. No back buttons and some fancy firmware stuff might be missing. But come on, it’s $35! That’s less than a nice dinner or a few lattes. You can’t even get a good pizza for that price anymore.

So, if you need a solid spare controller or just don’t want to spend a small fortune, the GameSir T7 is your guy. It’s not fancy, but it gets the job done without making you cry yourself to sleep at night. And let’s be real, that’s all most of us really need.

Image: KnowTechie

The Verdict: A no-frills, budget-friendly controller that’s actually kinda great. Don’t @ me. It’s the perfect “I’m a gamer, but I’m also broke” solution.

Should You Buy It? If you’re broke like most of us, yeah, give it a shot. If you’re a pro gamer who needs all the bells and whistles, keep dreaming about that SCUF. Get a side hustle or something.

The TL;DR: Cheap controller, doesn’t suck, haptic feedback, lots of rumble, no back buttons. Boom. It’s like the gaming controller version of finding a $20 bill on the street.

GameSir T7 Wired Controller with Hall Effect Joysticks $34.99 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

What do you think about budget gaming controllers like the GameSir T7? Are you impressed by its features for the price, or do you think you need to spend more for quality? Share your thoughts below!

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news