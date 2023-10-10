Meet the new GEEKOM A5 Mini, a mighty mini PC that packs a punch

Compact, powerful, and feature-rich, the GEEKOM A5 is a mini PC that defies expectations.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and equipped with AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, this mini PC promises desktop-level performance in a size that fits in the palm of your hand.

Pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, the A5 Mini is ready to handle a wide range of tasks, from internet browsing and email reading to document editing and even photo editing.

The GEEKOM Mini A5, a product of leading mini PC manufacturer GEEKOM, is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing quality and performance in a compact package.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

$40 off with codes: O8VRNLRD on Amazon / KNOWTECHIEA540 on GEEKOM GEEKOM A5 Mini PC 4.8 $469.00 The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, providing excellent performance for tasks ranging from web browsing to photo editing. With 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD (expandable up to 2TB), it offers ample storage and quick data access. See at Amazon See at GEEKOM KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

What’s in the box

1 x Mini A5 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x Power Adapter

1 x User Guide

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Features

Powerful AMD mini desktop PC

At the heart of the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. This 8-core, 16-thread processor, with a base clock speed of 3.2GHz that can boost up to 4.4GHz, provides the Mini A5 with the power to handle demanding tasks with ease.

This powerful processor, combined with the pre-installed Windows 11 Pro, offers a user experience that closely mirrors that of a full-sized desktop computer.

High-speed RAM and flexible storage

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC comes equipped with 32GB of high-speed DDR4 RAM and a built-in 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe 3×4 SSD.

The M.2 SSD offers superior performance and smaller size compared to mSATA/HDD, ensuring smooth performance and quick data access.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Additionally, the A5 Mini supports an additional 2.5” 7mm SATA HDD of up to 2TB, providing ample space for system files and large games.

Advanced graphics and display capabilities

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics in the A5 Mini PC provides powerful graphics processing capabilities, supporting up to 4x 4K displays through its 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports.

The Type-C interface also supports stunning 8K vision, providing lifelike visuals for surfing, video playback, and gaming.

Connectivity options

The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC supports WiFi 6, offering a connection speed that is three times faster than WiFi 5. This ensures a stable and fast internet connection, allowing you to work without worrying about disconnections.

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

The A5 Mini also features integrated Bluetooth 5.2, providing a high-speed wireless connection for peripherals and other devices.

Upgraded cooling fan

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC features a newly designed cooling module with an upgraded fan area and a new aluminum cooling architecture.

The DirectCU Technology allows for more incredible CPU performance release, while a large-area cooling mesh improves cooling efficiency.

This ensures that the A5 Mini stays cool even under heavy loads, maintaining optimal performance and longevity of the device.

VESA mount included

The compact design of the A5 Mini allows you to save valuable desk space by mounting it behind your monitor with the included VESA mount.

This helps create a tidy workspace free of messy cables, making it an excellent choice for those with limited space.

Performance and user experience

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

With its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and Vega 8 Graphics, the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC delivers a powerful performance that belies its small size.

The upgraded cooling fan ensures that the device stays cool under heavy loads, while the support for 8K and 4K displays provides a stunning visual experience.

With flexible storage options and a compact, mountable design, the A5 Mini offers a user experience that closely mirrors that of a full-sized desktop computer.

Who is the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC suitable for?

The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is suitable for a wide range of users. Its powerful processor and graphics, efficient cooling system, and support for multiple displays make it an excellent choice for gamers and professionals who handle graphic-intensive tasks.

Its compact, mountable design and flexible storage options also make it an ideal solution for users with limited space or those who need a portable computing solution.

Final words

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is a high-performance mini PC that offers impressive features in a compact design.

Its powerful processor, advanced cooling system, support for 8K and 4K displays, and flexible storage options make it a worthy consideration for anyone in the market for a mini PC.

But the A5 Mini PC is not just about performance and functionality. It also scores high on aesthetics. Its rose gold-like color gives it a unique and stylish appearance that sets it apart from the typical black or silver PCs.

Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or someone seeking a compact, powerful computing solution, the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC could be just what you’re looking for.

For a limited time, you can save $40 on your A5 Mini PC purchase at the GEEKOM website by applying the code KNOWTECHIEA540. Alternatively, if you prefer Amazon, use code O8VRNLRD to enjoy the same discount.

$40 off with codes: O8VRNLRD on Amazon / KNOWTECHIEA540 on GEEKOM GEEKOM A5 Mini PC 4.8 $469.00 The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, providing excellent performance for tasks ranging from web browsing to photo editing. With 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD (expandable up to 2TB), it offers ample storage and quick data access. What We Like: Powerful AMD Ryzen Processor: The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor delivers robust and responsive performance for a variety of tasks.

Ample RAM and Storage: With 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD (expandable up to 2TB), you have plenty of memory and storage space.

Multi-Display Support: AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics supports up to 4x 4K displays, making multitasking and content creation a breeze.

Fast Connectivity: Enjoy the benefits of WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for speedy internet and wireless connections.

Windows 11 Pro: Comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, providing a versatile and user-friendly computing environment.

Versatile Mini Desktop: Its compact design and advanced features make it suitable for both home and office use. See at Amazon See at GEEKOM KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More