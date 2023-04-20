News
GEEKOM and Asus launch next-generation mini-PCs: AS 6 Series
Asus, Geekom Partnership Debuts Impressive AS 6 and NUC 13 Arena Canyon Mini-PCs
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.
Asus and Geekom are collaborating on a new series of small computers called the AS 6, which will be available soon.
These compact PCs contain powerful chips from the AMD Ryzen 6000H series, either the Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 6900HX.
Both options have eight processing units, making the computers insanely fast, even though they’re small.
Innovative compact computing: Meet the Asus-Geekom AS 6 and NUC 13 Mini-PCs
These versatile mini PCs boast integrated AMD graphics, facilitating up to four high-resolution displays. Users can also choose up to 32 GB of fast memory and as much as 2 TB of storage space.
Furthermore, these mini PCs have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, various USB ports, and a wired internet port. They come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and can be conveniently mounted on a monitor.
Prices are unconfirmed at this time, but we expect them to fall somewhere in the range of $799 to $899.
For the Intel fans out there, Geekom presents the compact NUC 13 Arena Canyon computer. This version comes with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, and supports up to 64 GB of memory along with 2 TB of storage.
Like the AS 6, this mini PC also includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB ports, and two HDMI ports. The price for this model is between $999 and $1,299.
|Feature
|AS 6
|NUC 13 Arena Canyon
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H/Ryzen 9 6900HX
|Intel Core i7-1360P
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics 680M
|Intel Iris Xe
|Max Memory
|32 GB DDR5-4800 SODIMM
|64 GB RAM
|Max Storage
|2 TB M2.2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD
|2 TB SSD
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro 64-bit
|Windows 11
|Type C, HDMI, and LAN
|USB4 Type-C, HDMI, 2.5G LAN
|Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN
|Price Range
|$799 – $899
|$999 – $1,299
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Best VPS OS for beginners
- BLUETTI is now actively responding to the call of Earth Day 2023
- Vibrators 101: The what, how, and why of vibrating female sex toys
- 50% off for only 5 days! Oscal releases flagship tablet: Oscal Pad 13
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.