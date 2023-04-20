GEEKOM and Asus launch next-generation mini-PCs: AS 6 Series

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Asus and Geekom are collaborating on a new series of small computers called the AS 6, which will be available soon.

These compact PCs contain powerful chips from the AMD Ryzen 6000H series, either the Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 6900HX.

Both options have eight processing units, making the computers insanely fast, even though they’re small.

Innovative compact computing: Meet the Asus-Geekom AS 6 and NUC 13 Mini-PCs

These versatile mini PCs boast integrated AMD graphics, facilitating up to four high-resolution displays. Users can also choose up to 32 GB of fast memory and as much as 2 TB of storage space.

Furthermore, these mini PCs have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, various USB ports, and a wired internet port. They come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and can be conveniently mounted on a monitor.

Prices are unconfirmed at this time, but we expect them to fall somewhere in the range of $799 to $899.

For the Intel fans out there, Geekom presents the compact NUC 13 Arena Canyon computer. This version comes with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, and supports up to 64 GB of memory along with 2 TB of storage.

Like the AS 6, this mini PC also includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB ports, and two HDMI ports. The price for this model is between $999 and $1,299.

Feature AS 6 NUC 13 Arena Canyon Processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800H/Ryzen 9 6900HX Intel Core i7-1360P Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics 680M Intel Iris Xe Max Memory 32 GB DDR5-4800 SODIMM 64 GB RAM Max Storage 2 TB M2.2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD 2 TB SSD Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Operating System Windows 11 Pro 64-bit Windows 11 Type C, HDMI, and LAN USB4 Type-C, HDMI, 2.5G LAN Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN Price Range $799 – $899 $999 – $1,299

