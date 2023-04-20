Connect with us

GEEKOM and Asus launch next-generation mini-PCs: AS 6 Series

Asus, Geekom Partnership Debuts Impressive AS 6 and NUC 13 Arena Canyon Mini-PCs
A machine with an ASUS-powered HDMI GEEKOM electronics design.
Asus and Geekom are collaborating on a new series of small computers called the AS 6, which will be available soon.

These compact PCs contain powerful chips from the AMD Ryzen 6000H series, either the Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 6900HX.

Both options have eight processing units, making the computers insanely fast, even though they’re small.

Innovative compact computing: Meet the Asus-Geekom AS 6 and NUC 13 Mini-PCs

These versatile mini PCs boast integrated AMD graphics, facilitating up to four high-resolution displays. Users can also choose up to 32 GB of fast memory and as much as 2 TB of storage space.

The user interacts with the graphical user interface.

Furthermore, these mini PCs have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, various USB ports, and a wired internet port. They come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and can be conveniently mounted on a monitor.

Prices are unconfirmed at this time, but we expect them to fall somewhere in the range of $799 to $899.

For the Intel fans out there, Geekom presents the compact NUC 13 Arena Canyon computer. This version comes with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, and supports up to 64 GB of memory along with 2 TB of storage.

Like the AS 6, this mini PC also includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB ports, and two HDMI ports. The price for this model is between $999 and $1,299.

FeatureAS 6NUC 13 Arena Canyon
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 6800H/Ryzen 9 6900HXIntel Core i7-1360P
GraphicsAMD Radeon Graphics 680MIntel Iris Xe
Max Memory32 GB DDR5-4800 SODIMM64 GB RAM
Max Storage2 TB M2.2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD2 TB SSD
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USBWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
Operating SystemWindows 11 Pro 64-bitWindows 11
Type C, HDMI, and LANUSB4 Type-C, HDMI, 2.5G LANThunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN
Price Range$799 – $899$999 – $1,299

