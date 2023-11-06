GEEKOM’s Early Black Friday drops the A5 Mini PC to all-time low: $328

If you’ve been longing for a compact yet powerful PC that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, your wish has been granted.

We’ve got the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC dropping down to an unbelievable price of $327.99. No, we’re not kidding, and no, you don’t need glasses!

This mini PC usually retails at a hefty $449.99, but thanks to GEEKOM’s early Black Friday sale, you can snag it for a whopping $122 less.

How, you ask? Just use the code KTA516OFF at checkout, and don’t forget to clip that sweet $50 on-site coupon. Yes, it’s that simple!

GEEKOM A5 Mini PC 4.5 $449.99 The GEEKOM Mini A5 Mini PC is a powerful computing solution featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with Zen 3 architecture and a 7nm process for exceptional performance. It's designed for a range of applications, including education, home office, media center, HTPC, and digital signage. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, let’s talk about the star of the show, the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC. This little beast packs quite a punch. It’s like finding out your grandma can deadlift – surprising but incredibly cool.

Under the hood of the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC lies an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor (8C/16T, 16MB Cache, up to 4.4GHz), designed to deliver super-fast responsiveness and an unparalleled work and gaming experience.

It’s equipped with 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 64GB, and a 512GB PCIe Gen3x4 SSD, expandable to 2TB capacity.

This mini PC also offers a 2.5GB LAN port and Wi-Fi 6 for faster internet browsing and streaming and Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable wireless connection to other devices.

It supports 8K UHD and can run four displays simultaneously, making it ideal for office workers, gamers, video editors, or high-end graphic designers.

The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro but also supports Windows 10 Pro and Linux. It’s compact, weighing just 3.83 pounds, but packed with power and performance.

And here’s a quick product spec table:

Specification Detail Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (up to 4.4GHz) RAM 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 (expandable up to 64GB) Storage 512GB PCIe Gen3x4 SSD (expandable up to 2TB) Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 8 Connectivity 2.5GB LAN, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Display Support 8K UHD, 4 Screens OS Pre-installed Windows 11 Pro (supports Windows 10 Pro and Linux) Weight 3.83 pounds

With its sleek design, it’s small enough to fit in your bag, but don’t let its size fool you. Inside that compact body lies a powerhouse ready to tackle your everyday computing needs with grace and speed.

And with this deal, it’s cheaper than that designer handbag you’ve been eyeing (and arguably more useful).

So, what are you waiting for? The deal runs from November 6 to November 15. That’s less time than it takes for milk to go bad in your fridge. So grab this deal before it expires, or worse before your tech-savvy neighbor does.

Remember, the early bird gets the worm, or in this case, the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC, for stealing. So, put on your shopping shoes, flex those fingers, and get ready to click your way to an amazing deal.

And hey, if anyone asks, just tell them you’re doing early holiday shopping. We won’t spill the beans about your tech-hoarding habits. Your secret’s safe with us.

