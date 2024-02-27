The compact, powerful GEEKOM Mini IT13 PC is even more affordable

The Mini IT13 PC by GEEKOM comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, perfect for ambitious multi-tasking. You can edit photos, browse the web, and even play top-tier games all at once.

This mini marvel comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, so there’s enough space for your favorite applications.

Not to be missed is the Mini IT13’s quad-display support, giving you the ability to run between two to four monitors simultaneously. Whether for work or play, this feature is a game-changer.

It also comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, offering high-level security and seamless integration with other devices and your favorite apps.

GEEKOM Mini IT13 PC 4.5 $699.00 $629.00 The GEEKOM Mini IT13 Mini PC revolutionizes computing. Fueled by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, it surpasses competitors with 90W power, catering to diverse needs from education to home offices. Boasting dual-channel 32GB RAM, a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD (expandable to 2TB), and additional storage options ensures optimal performance and upgrade flexibility. What We Like: Powerful Performance: Equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 outpaces competitors, delivering efficient and powerful performance.

Compact Efficiency: Despite its compact design, this mini PC operates on only 90W of power, offering the same performance as a tower desktop, making it ideal for various applications such as education, home office, and media centers.

Flexible Storage: With dual-channel 32GB RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD (expandable to 2TB), the IT13 provides ample and flexible storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast data access.

Versatile Connectivity: Connect up to four displays simultaneously using USB4 and HDMI 2.0 ports, supporting a maximum resolution of 8K@60Hz, providing a dynamic and efficient workspace.

Blazing-Fast Transfers: USB4's impressive 40Gbps transfer rate ensures quick and efficient file transfers, making tasks such as moving large files a breeze.

Wireless Freedom: Enjoy enhanced connectivity with Wi-Fi

Why you need the GEEKOM Mini PC Mini IT13

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Unbelievable performance in the smallest possible footprint is what defines the GEEKOM Mini PC Mini IT13. This mini PC delivers daily efficiency to your workspace or home office, without taking up much real estate.

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 PC, equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, surpasses competitors in speed and efficiency.

Despite its compact size and low power consumption (90W), it delivers performance comparable to larger desktop PCs.

It is versatile for education, the home office, a media center, and more, and features 32GB dual-channel RAM (expandable to 64GB) and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD (expandable to 2TB).

This mini PC ensures a dynamic and connected workspace with quad-display support, USB4’s fast 40Gbps transfer rate, and Wi-Fi 6E. Bluetooth v5.2 simplifies wireless device connections, enhancing overall convenience.

Better yet, it is more affordable than ever right now. Get the GEEKOM Mini IT13 PC today at a discounted price, thanks to this exclusive KnowTechie deal.

Remember to use code KNOWTIT13 to get $20 off your purchase on Amazon. You can also go directly to GEEKOM’s official website and use the code KNOWTECHIIT13 for $20 off. What are you waiting for?

Elevate your computing experience with the GEEKOM Mini IT13 PC, and seize this deal before it’s gone! Remember, powerful innovations often come in compact packages.

