GEEKOM offers a rare discount on possibly its best mini PC to date

GEEKOM just rolled out a discount on their Nuc11 1165G7-16+512 mini PC, and it’s not the mega deal of the century, but hey, it’s something.

Chop off a bit of the price with the code GXIBNLUY, and it’s yours for $471. Not too shabby, right? Check it out here.

So, what’s the big deal about this tiny tech titan? Well, imagine cramming all the power of a full-size desktop into a box that’s practically palm-sized. That’s the Nuc11 1165G7-16+512 for you.

5% Off With Code: GXIBNLUY GEEKOM Intel NUC 11 NUC11PAHi7 Panther Canyon Mini PC 4.7 $495.00 The GEEKOM Intel NUC 11 NUC11PAHi7 Panther Canyon Mini PC is a compact powerhouse, measuring only 4.6*4.4*2 inches. Featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD, it delivers fast, responsive performance for diverse scenarios like home entertainment, web browsing, and office tasks. With Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, it supports Linux OS and allows for storage expansion with an additional 2.5-inch SSD. What We Like: Powerful Performance: Equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, the Intel NUC 11 delivers robust and responsive computing for various tasks.

Compact Design: Measuring only 4.6*4.4*2 inches, the Panther Canyon Mini PC boasts a small footprint, making it ideal for space-conscious setups.

Memory and Storage: With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD, this mini PC ensures speedy operations and responsiveness. Expandable storage options allow for additional space.

Operating System Flexibility: Pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro 64 Bit, it also supports Linux OS, offering versatility to users based on their preferences.

Versatile Connectivity: Featuring HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, and Wi-Fi 6, the NUC 11 caters to diverse connectivity needs for various devices.

Display Capabilities: Supports 4K Quad Display or 8K One Screen Display, meeting various visual needs for home, industrial, and commercial applications.

Its heart beats with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, zipping from 2.8GHz to a turbo 4.7GHz. Plus, with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, it’s not just about the brains; it’s got the looks too.

Let’s talk memory and storage because this little guy is not messing around. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD, it’s ready to tackle anything from binge-watching to binge-working without breaking a sweat.

Need more room? Pop in a 2.5-inch SSD, and boom, more space for your stuff. And yes, it comes with Windows 11 Pro, but it’s cool with Linux, too, if that’s your jam.

Connectivity? It’s like this mini PC went to networking school and graduated top of its class. HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5… the list goes on.

It’s ready to hook up with almost anything. And with support for quad 4K displays or one 8K beast, your eyes are in for a treat.

But here’s the kicker: snag this mini marvel, and you’re covered with a 3-year warranty from Intel. Thanks, GEEKOM and Intel, for having our backs.

If you’ve been eyeing a compact powerhouse that doesn’t hog desk space, this deal’s worth a gander. Remember, it’s not a blockbuster discount, but every penny saved is a penny earned, right?

