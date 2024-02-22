Connect with us

Deals

Get the best of both worlds with $250 off this convertible laptop

Don’t miss out on getting this versatile convertible laptop from Lenovo at a steep discount.
A black laptop with the start menu open displaying app icons on its screen, set against a purple background with a logo in the bottom right corner.
Image: KnowTechie

In the market for a laptop that offers both versatility and power? Look no further than the Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1, now available for $250 less.

This convertible laptop is a traditional device when you need it and a tablet when you want it, offering the perfect blend of work and play.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop usually costs $699.99, but you can get it for $449.99 right now, leaving $250 in your pocket.

So what are you waiting for?

Lenovo yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop
$449.99 $699.99

If you want to get a cool new laptop, then this Lenovo Yoga 6 is a great choice, especially if you want the mix between the convenience of a touchscreen and the capabilities of a laptop.

What We Like:
  • Super portable laptop.
  • Perfect for work and entertainment.
  • Budget-friendly.
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The Yoga 6 convertible laptop features a 13.3″ 10-point multitouch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, delivering impressive color and clarity.

The IPS technology ensures wide viewing angles and an energy-efficient LED backlight enhances your visual experience.

It’s perfect for everything from photo editing to casual gaming and is designed to make the most of Windows 11’s touch-friendly interface.

Under the hood, the Yoga 6 convertible laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, promising smooth multitasking capabilities.

With six cores and 12 threads, this machine can effortlessly handle demanding applications, multiple browser tabs, and heavy-duty tasks, making it an ideal partner for creative professionals and multitaskers alike.

And you get 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM, ensuring seamless performance even when running memory-intensive applications.

The built-in Copilot in Windows 11 delivers answers more relevant to you, helping to boost productivity and inspire creativity.

Don’t miss out on this chance to own the Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 at a clearance price.

It’s a deal that combines functionality, flexibility, and affordability, all in one sleek package. Grab it while it lasts.

Lenovo yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop
Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop
$449.99 $699.99

If you want to get a cool new laptop, then this Lenovo Yoga 6 is a great choice, especially if you want the mix between the convenience of a touchscreen and the capabilities of a laptop.

Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Want more deals like this one? Subscribe to our exclusive deals newsletter

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar of knowtechie deals

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Deals

Alt text: Surfshark logo with the text