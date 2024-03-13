Get the GoPro Max 360 for $100 off right now

Get ready for spring adventures with a GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera.

Rugged and water resistant.

Hey, it’s a GoPro. They work.

The GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera is a game-changer for content creators and outdoor enthusiasts.

This camera can capture traditional GoPro videos and photos or shoot 360-degree footage of everything around you, making it your best friend when you go somewhere new.

The little GoPro MAX features an intuitive touch screen with three main capture modes, making it easy to navigate. This camera is not just about capturing great visuals; it’s also about stability and sound.

Using HyperSmooth stabilization ensures super-stabilized videos, which is pretty awesome, while six microphones deliver perfect stereo sound.

Image: KnowTechie

Moreover, horizon leveling provides that silky-smooth cinematic look, whether you’re chasing adventure or your kids.

Voice control offers hands-free operation with 12 voice commands, which is super useful while on the go. The GoPro MAX is rather well-built, and it can even withstand diving into water down to 16 feet.

Plus, with 1080p live streaming in Hero mode, you can share your experiences as they happen. GPS and motion sensors allow you to add performance stickers to your videos in the GoPro app, sharing your feats of greatness.

Just ensure you’re super careful while doing whatever stunts go through your mind.

So go ahead and add the GoPro MAX 360 to your cart and get it while it’s still on sale. Plus, if you want to check out more camera deals from Best Buy, you’ll notice just how many are available right now.

