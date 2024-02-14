Get this Govee Floor Lamp for $20 less with this sparkling deal

We’ve got an electric pick-me-up for your home that’s sure to light up your life. Say hello to the dynamic Govee Floor Lamp, which can now be yours for a delightful $79.99, down from the usual $99.99.

Just make sure you hit the coupon checkbox so you’re maximizing your savings.

As a unique blend of smart tech and home decor, this lamp brings a blast of color to any space.

It’s not just a light; it’s a mood setter, whether you’re hosting a party or just chilling at home.

$20 coupon code Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp 4.6 $99.99 The Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp's dynamic RGBIC color technology allows for endless customization. Experience immersive lighting synced with music and explore 16 million DIY colors and 58 dynamic scene modes. What We Like: Dynamic RGBIC Color: Customize each segment's color based on nature, festivals, and emotions, creating stunning multicolor effects simultaneously.

Smart Control: Effortlessly manage the LED floor lamp with voice commands through Alexa , Google Assistant or the Govee Home App.

Music Sync: Elevate your movie nights, parties, or listening sessions with the lamp's ability to synchronize lighting effects with the rhythm of your music. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

That’s where the magic of RGBIC technology comes in.

It lets you tailor each segment of the lamp to a color that fits your mood. Nature-inspired greens, festive reds and gold, or something to match your emotion; the lamp can pull off an artful parade of shades.

We love tech that lets us express our creative side!

Making this fun play of lights even sweeter is the smart control feature. This is no ordinary lamp you need to grope in the dark to switch off.

With easy voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant, you’re in complete control. Or you could tinker around with the Govee Home APP for a wider range of dynamic scenes.

What’s more? A party in your living room. The Govee floor lamp can sync with your music, altering its brightness and color as the tunes change. If you’re gaming, this feature transforms your room into an immersive gaming environment.

All this comes in a free-standing, easy-to-move design, making it a versatile piece for any room. Don’t miss this chance to nab this Govee Floor Lamp for a steal!

$20 coupon code Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp 4.6 $99.99 The Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp's dynamic RGBIC color technology allows for endless customization. Experience immersive lighting synced with music and explore 16 million DIY colors and 58 dynamic scene modes. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news