Get this rare $100 discount on the iPad mini before it’s gone

The Apple iPad mini is currently on sale with a $100 discount, making this compact yet powerful device even more accessible.

Considering just how “allergic” Apple usually is to discounts, it’s great to see such a deal on the iPad mini, especially on the cellular model.

The latest model of the Apple iPad Mini with Wi-Fi and Cellular and 64GB of storage space is usually available for $649.99, but you can get it for $549.99 at Best Buy while this deal is on.

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) $549.99 $649.99 If you're looking for a great tablet that doesn't take up a ton of space, the Apple iPad mini is currently on sale, which is the perfect chance to grab your very own. What We Like: Gorgeous Liquid Retina display.

Features a speedy A15 chip.

Features a speedy A15 chip.

Plenty of storage space.

The iPad mini boasts an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

At the heart of the iPad mini is the A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, ensuring swift and smooth performance whether you’re browsing, gaming, or multitasking. With Touch ID, your data remains secure, and Apple Pay transactions are a breeze.

Capture stunning photos and videos with the 12MP Wide back camera, while the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage makes your video calls more engaging. Choose from four stylish colors – purple, starlight, pink, and space gray.

Enjoy high-quality audio with landscape stereo speakers, and experience fast downloads and streaming with 5G (cellular service not included) and ultrafast Wi-Fi 6.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, you can stay connected and productive all day.

The iPad mini also supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, turning the device into a digital canvas. Running on iPadOS 15, the iPad mini offers a range of powerful features in an intuitive interface.

This significant discount on the Apple iPad mini is a great opportunity for those seeking a versatile and high-performing tablet. Don’t miss out on this deal!

