Get three months of Paramount+ and Showtime for 50% off

Hold on to your streaming socks, folks, because we’ve got a deal that’ll make you want to binge-watch like never before. Paramount Plus and Showtime are teaming up to offer new subscribers a whopping 50% off their first three months.
That’s right – for just $5.99 a month (a cool $6 savings), you can access all the entertainment goodness these two giants offer. But hurry, this promo lasts until June 4th, so don’t wait!
Paramount Plus and Showtime are must-have streaming services for those who crave a diverse and engaging entertainment experience. With an impressive catalog of iconic TV shows, blockbuster movies, and live sports, this platform has something for everyone.
Sure, you might want to cancel before the three-month mark to avoid auto-renewal at full price, but let’s focus on the fun stuff, shall we?
You’ll be swimming in content, from the action-packed Dungeons & Dragons movie to the highly-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.
Drama aficionados will love sinking their teeth into Showtime’s Billions, while cartoons like Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants keep the kiddos (and the young at heart) entertained. And hey, sports fans, we haven’t forgotten about you!
Get ready to cheer on your favorite NFL teams and catch the UEFA Champions League final on June 10th. So what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, snuggle up on the couch, and treat yourself to this unbeatable deal!
- Extensive Content Library: Paramount Plus offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and live sports, including iconic series, fan-favorite films, and exclusive originals, ensuring endless entertainment options for subscribers.
- Live Sports and News: Stay updated with live sports events like NFL on CBS and top soccer games, as well as real-time news coverage from CBS live news, making Paramount Plus a one-stop destination for both entertainment and current events.
- Easy Cancellation: Enjoy the freedom to cancel your subscription anytime without any hassle, giving you the flexibility to explore the platform during the free trial without the worry of being locked into a long-term commitment.
