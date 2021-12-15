Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win a 2TB Samsung portable T7 SSD drive

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next couple of weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select two winners (yes, two!) to receive this 2TB T7 portable SSD from Samsung, valued at $369.99.

Yup, that’s right, you can win this blazing fast, portable hard drive just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

With so many consumers constantly juggling work, play, and passion projects, they want to bring their content with them securely wherever they go. Samsung’s Portable SSD T7 Touch, an external storage drive, lets consumers do just that, thanks to its fast transfer speeds and fingerprint security features.

Future-proofed for 8K and 4K footage, the T7 Touch keeps up with storage requirements in an expanding content environment. Through USB connectivity, content creators, photographers, and gamers can access their data regardless of using a PC, console, tablet, or smartphone.

The Portable SSD T7 Touch combines speed, security, and portability in a palm-sized device. Alright, are you ready to enter this awesome giveaway? Then, let’s get to it!

Image: KnowTechie

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading for you.

The giveaway will run from December 15 to December 30. Two winners will be selected and announced on December 31, and the winners will receive one 2TB Samsung Portable T7 SSD valued at $369.99. Good luck!

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.