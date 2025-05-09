Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is making web browsing on smartphones safer by adding new AI features to its Chrome browser.

For years, Chrome has included tools to protect users from dangerous websites and downloads.

One of those tools, called Enhanced Safe Browsing, was launched in 2020 to give real-time warnings about online threats.

In 2023, Google made this feature a default setting for better protection against scams and phishing attempts. Now, Google is going further by using its Gemini Nano AI on Android phones.

This AI is specially trained to detect scam websites that pretend to show security warnings, tricking users into thinking their device is infected.

These fake alerts often follow common patterns, which Gemini Nano can recognize. When it spots a suspicious website, it works with Chrome’s safety tools to warn users immediately.

If a scam is detected, Chrome will display a pop-up notification with the name of the website and a warning message.

Users can then block the site or choose to keep it if they think it’s a mistake. The notification also lets users unsubscribe from annoying or scammy alerts with just one tap.

This new feature will arrive on Android smartphones later in 2025, although Google hasn’t shared specific phone requirements yet.

These scam websites are often short-lived, sometimes disappearing in under 10 minutes.

Because of that, Gemini Nano scans for threats directly on the phone, instead of relying on older cloud-based systems. This means users can be protected even from brand-new scams that haven’t been flagged yet.

Currently, this feature is only launching on Android, since most scam notifications are sent to mobile devices. However, Google is looking into bringing it to other platforms in the future.

This AI-powered safety feature is designed to better protect everyday users from online scams that disguise themselves as helpful tech alerts.

