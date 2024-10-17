Google appeals to pause anti-trust ruling mandated changes

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Epic Games sued Google for antitrust after a federal jury determined that the firm had an unlawful monopoly on the distribution of apps and in-app purchases for Android smartphones.

Epic Games won the lawsuit, and Google now requests that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals pause the ruling requiring the corporation to open the Play Store to rivals until the legal process is over.

Google want to pause the Play Store changes until the legal process is over

A US district judge ordered Google earlier this month to make the Google Play app store available to third-party app stores and to make such stores downloadable from its app store.

Google is now requesting a stay of the order, claiming that it will expose 100 million Android users in the US to “substantial new security risks.”

Google described the ruling as unjustified and damaging (via The Verge), stating that if it is upheld, it would jeopardize Google’s capacity to offer a reliable and secure user experience.

It stated that allowing third-party app stores to be downloaded via Google Play could lead to consumers believing that the business is endorsing them, putting its users at serious risk.

Google clarified that some app marketplaces can have weaker security measures, which could expose users to dangerous and fraudulent apps.

Furthermore, it argued that permitting developers to connect outside their apps increases the likelihood of misleading links, as malicious actors could use the feature to launch phishing attacks on users’ devices and steal their data.

Google stated that permitting developers to eliminate its billing system would compel users to choose an option that lacks the services and protections they need.

Google highlighted that the court’s three-week deadline for implementing these significant adjustments is insufficient for a difficult task. Doing so poses an unsustainable danger to users’ safety and may result in complications, claims Google.

What are your thoughts on this ruling? Do you think it’s fair that Google is appealing the ruling, and seeking a pause on the changes? Hit us with your thoughts in the comments, down below, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news