Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers out there, but let’s face it, the thing is a memory beast. It gobbles up RAM like it’s going out of style.

However, Google’s been hard at work on features to help you tame the beast and get better performance while you’re surfing.

The big news is that Chrome’s Memory Saver feature is getting a major upgrade.

If you haven’t tried it out yet, Memory Saver is all about freeing up memory from tabs you’re not actively using, so the sites you are using get the smoothest experience possible.

Video: YouTube

It deactivates open tabs in the background, recovering all that memory they were hogging.

Now, Google’s adding three new modes to Memory Saver to give you even more control:

Standard : This is your basic Memory Saver mode. It’ll discard tabs that have been unused in the background for a while.

: This is your basic Memory Saver mode. It’ll discard tabs that have been unused in the background for a while. Balanced : This mode tries to find that sweet spot by considering both your browsing habits and your system’s needs. If you’re always jumping back and forth between tabs, this might be the way to go so you don’t have to wait for things to reload.

: This mode tries to find that sweet spot by considering both your browsing habits and your system’s needs. If you’re always jumping back and forth between tabs, this might be the way to go so you don’t have to wait for things to reload. Maximum: If you want to squeeze out every last bit of performance, Maximum mode will deactivate tabs even more aggressively once you stop using them.

You can pick your Memory Saver mode in the Chrome settings under the Performance tab.

Image: KnowTechie

And hey, if you want even more fine-grained control, like setting exactly how long to wait before kicking tabs out of memory, you can check out the Tab Discarding Exceptions settings.

But that’s not all. Google’s also rolling out a new Performance Detection tool. This thing will proactively scan for performance issues and allow you to fix them with a single click.

For example, it might suggest deactivating certain tabs to speed up the one you’re currently using. If it finds a problem, you’ll get a popup with a “Fix now” button.

If you’re a control freak, you can turn this feature off in the settings, but it could be a big help for most of us.

And finally, there’s even more on the horizon. Google is working on a major update to its Gemini AI, including a new AI called Project Jarvis, which will be built right into Chrome.

Jarvis will be able to handle all kinds of web-related tasks for you, like shopping and booking travel. We might see Jarvis and the Gemini 2 update arrive in December.

So yeah, Chrome still uses a lot of memory, but these new features will give you a lot more power to keep things running smoothly. And let’s be real, if you want to get the most out of your online experience, you should check out one of the best VPNs too.

What are your thoughts on Chrome’s new Memory Saver modes and the Performance Detection tool? Do you think these features will revolutionize your browsing experience, or is there still room for improvement? We’d love to hear your insights! Leave a comment below.

