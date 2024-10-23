Google expands Gemini AI extensions to Workspace accounts

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is rolling out Gemini extensions for the Calendar, Keep, and Task. You can use these extensions to add and edit events in Calender, make notes in Keep, and add reminders in Tasks.

Google is making these new extensions available with the Gemini add-on to Workspace accounts managed by an administrator. Let’s explore how these new extensions would help with day-to-day tasks.

Google Workspace is getting more AI tools powered by Gemini

Google announced that Calendar, Keep, and Tasks extensions are now available in the Gemini app for Workspace accounts. If you have a Google Workspace account and your administrator enables it, you can use Gemini to connect with those apps.

The Calendar extension will let you create events in Google Calendar, discover new events on specified dates or based on event information, and update or cancel events via the chatbot.

The Google Tasks add-on lets you add reminders and tasks. It also allows you to browse and update a list of your tasks using Gemini.

The Google Keep extension allows you to create notes and lists, add items to an existing list, locate information from notes and lists, and reference notes and lists when conversing with the Gemini app.

The Google Workspace extension also provides Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Drive extensions. However, remember that these extensions are currently in open beta, so you may face some bugs when you access them.

These new extensions are designed exclusively for Google Workspace subscribers who use Google products through an account maintained by their work or school administrator.

Thus, if you use Workspace with the Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, or Gemini Education Premium add-ons, your administrator can enable the new Calendar, Keep, and Tasks integrations.

To enable these extensions, launch the Gemini app > tap on your profile picture in the top right corner > select Extensions > enable the Google Workspace option. It will ask you to connect your Google Workspace account to enable the extension.

