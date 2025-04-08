Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is rolling out new features for Gemini Live for some Android phones, starting with the Pixel 9 series and Samsung Galaxy S25.

This feature lets users interact with the Gemini AI chatbot using their phone’s camera or screen in real time.

So, instead of just typing in questions, you can now point your camera at something or share your screen and ask the AI questions about what it sees.

For example, you could aim your camera at a fish tank and ask, “What kind of fish is this?” or show it on a shopping website and ask which item looks better or fits your style more.

This update is free, but there’s a catch: to actually use Gemini Live, you need to be a paid subscriber to the Gemini Advanced plan.

The feature will also soon be available on more Android phones besides the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 families.

Activating the feature is simple. Once it’s on your device, you’ll see buttons to either start live video through the camera or share your screen.

From there, Gemini Live will analyze what it sees and answer your questions based on that visual input. It’s like having a super-smart assistant that can see what you’re looking at and help you in real time.

Google first demonstrated this technology during its May I/O developer conference as part of Project Astra.

The rollout has now started, with some users, including those with Xiaomi phones, reporting that the feature has appeared on their devices.

Gemini Live supports 45 languages, but there are some restrictions. It’s only available in certain countries, and users must be at least 18 years old. Also, education and business accounts can’t use it yet.

These AI features are worth trying if you have an eligible device or a Gemini Advanced plan.

