Google Messages update aims to protect you from spam and scams

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is introducing five new security measures to help you stay safe when using Google Messages on Android and better guard against spam and scammers.

The app’s built-in spam protection feature is enhanced by additional features, which shield you against dangerous links in messages, sensitive images, and scammers. Let’s have a look.

Google Messages is more secure than ever

Google Messages is introducing improved job and parcel delivery scam detection. scammers frequently send job-seeking questions and parcel arrival alerts to obtain your personal information to perform a scam.

The feature will automatically move a potentially fraudulent text to the spam folder or alert you when it finds it.

Google Messages will also now alert you about potentially harmful links. It will prevent messages that contain links from dubious senders and alert you when you receive a link from an unknown sender.

Google Messages allows you to automatically hide messages from international senders who aren’t on your contacts list, protecting you from scam texts coming from international numbers. If you enable this option, these messages will be automatically moved to the “Spam & blocked” folder.

Besides this, Google Messages is also getting a new Sensitive Content Warning feature. It gives you more control over viewing and sharing potentially nudity-containing photographs.

According to Google, Sensitive Content Warning doesn’t compromise end-to-end encryption in RCS chats and operates fully on-device. Adults can choose not to use it, but those under eighteen will have it enabled by default.

The update also brings a new Google contact verification tool that will make it more difficult for hackers to pretend to be one of your contacts.

The majority of these features are currently unavailable, despite Google announcing them this month as part of cybersecurity awareness. However, this feature will be available for all Android users in the upcoming months.

What do you think about this new update? Will you feel safer knowing Google Messages has some protections for you? Let’s chat below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news