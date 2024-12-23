Google Photos gets a new Quick Edit feature

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google Photos has introduced several noteworthy updates, improving both its Android and iOS apps.

This week, the Android app gained a Quick Edit feature and a subtle update that prominently displays album names when viewing photos or videos.

Meanwhile, iOS users are receiving a new horizontal shortcuts row in the app’s latest version (v7.11), as first reported by 9to5Google.

Google Photos introduces Quick Edit feature

The shortcuts row includes quick access to Favorites, Recently Added, the last viewed album, and Trash, making navigation more intuitive.

These shortcuts, some of which are already found in the Collections tab, aim to improve usability.

It’s unclear whether Google will remove these shortcuts from Collections entirely, but doing so could simplify the interface further.

The new Quick Edit tool in Google Photos allows users to enhance or crop photos easily before sharing.

It includes an Enhance button for automatic brightness, contrast, and color adjustments, similar to the standard editor.

Moreover, a crop button with aspect ratio presets is also available. However, if multiple photos are selected, you won’t get the Quick Edit screen, instead, you’ll get the usual share options.

These tools complement existing photo enhancement options, including filters, suggested edits, and one-click adjustments like crop and rotate.

The new design shifts the grid of photos lower on the screen, prioritizing convenience by minimizing the need for users to scroll through their photo library.

However, the feature appears to be in a limited rollout for now, as it hasn’t reached all iOS users. An Android rollout is expected eventually, though timelines remain uncertain.

Historically, the Android version of Google Photos has lagged behind its iOS counterpart in adopting interface improvements.

For instance, the Android app still uses a four-tab bottom bar, while the iOS version transitioned to a cleaner three-tab layout in November by moving Memories into Collections.

