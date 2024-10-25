Google Photos will soon able to identify AI-generated images

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google Photos will soon get the ability to identify AI-generated images in the metadata. The AI information part will include tags revealing the creator and digital source type.

The updates are not yet live in Google Photos, but they may be implemented in the future to assist in preventing fraudulent activity.

Folks over at Android Authority managed to unearth the feature and posted a screenshot of it in action. Let’s check out this upcoming Google Photos feature.

Google Photos will soon tell you if an image is AI-generated

The Google Photos app appears to be working on adding another tool to its arsenal: a feature that will inform you whether the image they’re viewing was created by AI.

As per the report, a new AI information section will be added to the image’s metadata. Google Photos will add labels to the image’s metadata to let you know if it was created using artificial intelligence.

The image will show either a Credit or Digital source type tag. The Credit tag shows who or what AI tool developed the image.

On the other hand, the Digital source type tag specifies how the image was digitally generated or processed.

For instance, when you create an image using Google Gemini, the description usually includes the credit tag “Made with Google AI.”

This feature appears to be based on the recently released Google DeepMind’s AI watermarking tool, which makes AI-generated content simpler to spot.

The source adds that the info section was seen operating on Google Photos version 7.3, which is not yet official.

AI is increasingly being used for fraudulent purposes, and this technology could be a useful resource for identifying it.

We expect Google to make an announcement soon about this feature, and it should roll out to you in the near future.

