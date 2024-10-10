Google Gemini brings Imagen 3 AI image generator to all users

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has just released an exciting upgrade to their Gemini AI picture generator, including a new editing tool that gives you more control over the images you make.

Imagen 3, Google’s latest and highest-quality AI picture generator, promises even greater photos, better instruction following, and less distracting artifacts than ever before. This latest update came shortly after Google made Gemini Live free for all users.

You can now ask Gemini to generate AI images

Google has officially released an image-generating tool with Imagen 3 for all Gemini users worldwide. The company says that this tool offers sharper detail, more brilliant color, and fewer flaws. It supports a wide range of styles, including old oils and more modern digital painting.

Image generation with Imagen 3 is now available to all Gemini users around the world.



Imagen 3 is our highest quality image generation model yet and brings an even higher degree of photorealism, better instruction following, and fewer distracting artifacts than ever before. pic.twitter.com/E8CrcyFcz5 — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) October 9, 2024

Imagen 3 is now available to all users, even those who aren’t subscribed to the Germini Advanced. Google is pushing this feature as a way to create personalized graphics with text.

To try out Imagen 3 features, simply launch Gemini on your mobile or desktop device. Then, begin your prompts with words like draw, generate, or create, followed by the style you want.

The more details you provide, the better the model will understand your concept. Gemini will also tell you that it is generating the image with Imagen 3.

Unlike some other AI picture producers, Imagen 3 only creates one image for each prompt. It generates images with a 2048×2048 resolution.

However, you can’t currently create photos of a person if you’re a free user. If you wish to make such photos, you must subscribe to Gemini Advanced.

