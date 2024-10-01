Gemini Live with new voices is now rolling out for free users

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Gemini Live was initially available to Advanced subscribers in August, but Google promised to deliver it to free users as well. Now, Google has started rolling out Gemini Live to folks without a subscription.

Google revealed today that Gemini Live is available to all free users but only for Android. It also said that Gemini Live is currently only available in English but that other languages will be added in the future.

Google brings Gemini Live to free users

Google shared on Twitter/X that Gemini Live is now available to all free users through the Gemini app. However, it is still only available in English.

Google’s supercharged chatbot differentiates from the basic Gemini and Google Assistant by allowing for more realistic speech patterns (including pauses and filler phrases), retaining context, and providing a less robotic output voice.

The company also announced that Gemini Live will support ten new voices that you can enable from the Gemini settings:

Nova: Calm • Mid-range voice Ursa: Engaged • Mid-range voice Vega: Bright • Higher voice Pegasus: Engaged • Deeper voice Orbit: Energetic • Deeper voice Lyra: Bright • Higher voice Orion: Bright • Deeper voice Dipper: Engaged • Deeper voice Eclipse: Energetic • Mid-range voice Capella: British Accent • Higher voice

According to Google, Gemini Live is scheduled to be available for iOS in the next weeks, along with other languages. Unfortunately, Google has not confirmed any ETAs for the release other than that nebulous timeframe.

To use Gemini Live:

Launch the Gemini mobile app on your Android device and tap the Live symbol at the bottom of the screen. (If this is your first time using Gemini Live, you will need to follow the on-screen instructions.) Simply begin talking. Tap Hold or End, or simply say Stop to turn off the mic.

Enjoy the Gemini Live abilities without paying for the subscription.

