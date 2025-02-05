Google Photos now hides memes from third-party apps for a clearer view

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is taking a significant step in refining its photo management system by introducing a feature that lets users hide unwanted screenshots and memes from third-party apps in the main grid view.

By default, Google Photos displays all images, including those backed up from apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram.

While this ensures that all media is available in one place, it often leads to a cluttered and disorganized library, making it harder to find personal photos amid a sea of memes, forwarded images, and screenshots.

To help deal with this issue, Google is adding a new feature that will hide unwanted images from the Photos.

Bye-bye Good Morning images, hello clutter-free Google Photos library view

With this new feature, users can now customize their Photos view to hide media from third-party apps, providing a cleaner and more streamlined experience. (via: 9to5Google)

If someone wants to see content from a specific app, they can use the Customize by App option to manually select which apps’ media should be visible in the Photos view.

This is particularly beneficial for those who receive many memes or work-related images but prefer to keep their main gallery focused on personal photos.

Google appears to be rolling out this update widely with Google Photos v7.14. Users can check if they have received the update by visiting the Play Store and updating the app.

Once installed, a banner should appear at the app’s top, notifying users about the new customization options.

If the banner does not appear, users can access the setting manually by navigating to Google Photos Settings > Preferences > Photos view.

To enable this feature, users can tap on Go to settings when prompted and allow the toggle labeled Hide clutter from other apps.

This will ensure that screenshots, memes, and other unwanted media from third-party apps do not appear in the main grid view while still being accessible within specific folders.

