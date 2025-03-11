Google Pixel 4a is being recalled in Australia over battery risk

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A new firmware update under the “Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program” has effectively rendered many devices unusable, sparking confusion and frustration among users.

Now, a recall in Australia has shed light on the real issue—battery overheating risks.

Google initially presented the update as a means to “improve the stability of your battery’s performance.”

The official announcement mentioned that some devices (“Impacted Devices”) might experience reduced battery life between charges, slower charging speeds, and changes in battery-level indicators.

However, the vague wording failed to prepare users for the drastic impact. Once the update was installed, many reported that their phones could barely last a few minutes before shutting down, making them practically useless.

Adding to the controversy, Google took the unusual step of removing all previous software updates for the Pixel 4a from its website, preventing users from rolling back to a functional version.

At first, Google did not provide any technical explanation for the drastic effects of the update.

However, further investigation revealed that the company had quietly reduced the maximum voltage for batteries supplied by vendor Lishen (LSN) from 4.45V to 3.95V.

This seemingly small change resulted in a shocking 56% drop in charging capacity, effectively crippling affected devices.

The rushed nature of the update suggests Google prioritized damage control over transparency. (via: Android Authority)

The situation took a more serious turn when the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued a recall.

Their notice, unlike Google’s initial announcement, explicitly cited battery overheating as the reason for the update.

The recall states that the update, pushed on January 8, 2025, aimed to mitigate overheating risks that could potentially lead to fire or burns.

The recall urges users to check if their device is affected and determine if they qualify for compensation.

However, not all Pixel 4a units are impacted, meaning some users may escape this issue. Still, for many, this update marks a disappointing and abrupt end to a beloved smartphone.

