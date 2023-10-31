Quick, Amazon is blowing out the Pixel 7a for just $374

Alright, folks, hold onto your hats because Amazon is practically giving away the Google Pixel 7a. No, seriously, they’re slashing prices like a samurai in a bamboo forest.

The Pixel 7a, the smartphone that’s got more bells and whistles than a one-man band, is now going for just $374.

That’s right, folks, $374 for a device that usually sells for $399.99. If that doesn’t get your tech senses tingling, I don’t know what will.

Google Pixel 7a 4.5 $499.00 $374.00 The Google Pixel 7a is a solid mid-range smartphone, featuring a 6.1-inch display, 128GB of storage, and an improved camera system. Its 24-hour battery life and Google's Tensor G2 and Titan M2 chips offer reliable performance. What We Like: Affordable Price: With a current discount of $55 on Amazon, the Pixel 7a offers great value for its features.

Storage Capacity: With 128GB of storage, it provides ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Improved Camera: The upgraded camera system enhances photo quality, making it an attractive option for photography enthusiasts.

Long Battery Life: A 24-hour battery life ensures the phone can keep up with your daily needs without frequent charging. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, let’s talk about why this deal is hotter than a jalapeno in a heatwave.

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions. Learn More

The Google Pixel 7a isn’t just any old phone, oh no. This bad boy has an upgraded main camera with a sensor that’s 72% larger than the Pixel 6a. That means your photos are going to be sharper than a tack and clearer than a mountain stream.

And if that’s not enough, it also boasts a brand-spanking new 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. So you can capture your whole squad in one shot without anyone getting cut off – unless you want to, of course.

Image: KnowTechie

These features are just the tip of the iceberg. This little gem also comes with some of the best camera features available on flagship Pixel phones.

We’re talking Photounblur to save those blurry snaps, Magic Eraser to remove unwanted photo bombers, and Night Sight for those late-night selfies. And the best part? All these features come packed in a phone that’s priced just right.

So what are you waiting for? This is a limited-time offer, folks, and these phones are flying off the shelves faster than hotcakes at a pancake festival.

Head over to Amazon and grab your Pixel 7a before they’re all gone. Additionally, similar deals are also available at Target and Best Buy. Remember, the early bird gets the worm, or in this case, the Pixel 7a. Happy shopping!

Google Pixel 7a 4.5 $499.00 $374.00 The Google Pixel 7a is a solid mid-range smartphone, featuring a 6.1-inch display, 128GB of storage, and an improved camera system. Its 24-hour battery life and Google's Tensor G2 and Titan M2 chips offer reliable performance. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news