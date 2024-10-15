Google Pixel Watch 3 video teases upcoming watch face update

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

At this year’s Made by Google event in September, Google revealed the Pixel Watch 3 alongside the Pixel 9 series. The watch features a bigger, brighter display, integrated Fitbit fitness tools, and seamless interaction with Google’s suite of apps and services.

In line with its tradition, Google released a stylish “design of” video showcasing the Pixel Watch 3. The video highlighted a refreshed version of the Concentric watch face, which displays more detailed information, such as battery level and heart rate—features absent from the current Concentric face design.

Pixel Watch 3 could get an updated Concentric face

Folks over at 9to5Google speculate that this updated layout might be a version of the Dial I face. The revamped design features four new complications, positioned between the minute and second rings.

The face adds the battery percentage and heart rate complications to two separate spots at the bottom of the watch face. Moreover, the VO2 Max, which isn’t currently available as a watch face complication, is the third complication of the face located at the top.

Image: Google

Additionally, one of the complications shows two wavy lines accompanied by a number, which might represent the user’s breathing rate. Currently, the Pixel Watch only tracks breathing rate during sleep via its Health Metrics feature.

The video also briefly showcases other familiar faces, such as Active, Field, and Track, which are already available on the Pixel Watch 3. We can only hope that this updated Concentric face will move beyond the prototype phase and be officially released by Google.

So far, Google has only introduced new watch faces alongside major device launches, leaving it uncertain whether this updated face will arrive as an update to the current lineup. Meanwhile, Google is yet to roll out the 2024 watch faces for the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2.

