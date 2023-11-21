Wrap up the Pixel Watch for a steal this Black Friday, now 50% off

It’s that time of the year when the smell of freshly brewed coffee and the sound of furious clicking converge—it’s Black Friday, baby!

And if you’ve been eyeing a smartwatch that’s both easy on the eyes and the wallet, I’ve got news that’ll make your heart skip a beat.

The Google Pixel Watch, a nifty little wrist companion, is now flaunting a price tag that’s 50% less hefty than usual. We’re talking a drop from $399.99 to a jaw-dropping $199. Talk about a deal coming in the nick of time, right?

So, if you’ve got a penchant for tech that can tell time, track your fitness, and let you chat with Google Assistant like it’s your BFF, this is your moment. Check out the deal right here and snag one before they’re gone!

Google Pixel Watch 3.5 $199 $399.99 The Google Pixel Watch offers a blend of fitness tracking and smart connectivity, featuring a sleek design, 32GB storage, and Fitbit-powered health features with a user-friendly interface. What We Like: Exceptional Value: At 50% off, this is the lowest price point seen for a smartwatch with such a comprehensive set of features.

LTE Connectivity: The LTE version allows for phone-free communication, making it ideal for those who prefer to stay connected without their phone.

Fitbit Integration: For health-conscious individuals, the advanced fitness tracking powered by Fitbit is a significant draw.

Resale Potential: The LTE model's higher resale value makes this an economically sound purchase, especially at the discounted rate. Check Availability

Who is the Google Pixel Watch good for?

Now, let’s talk about who this watch is perfect for. If you’re the type who loves to stay connected without being tethered to your phone, the LTE version of this bad boy has got you covered.

With an eSIM, you can make calls, send texts, and stream music independent of your smartphone. And for those who are more into the WiFi life, well, you’re in luck because the LTE and WiFi versions are going for the same price right now.

Let’s not forget, this sleek device comes with 32GB of storage, customizable faces, interchangeable straps, and is water-resistant.

It’s like having a personal assistant, fitness coach, and a stylish accessory all wrapped around your wrist. And with up to 24 hours of battery life after a quick charge, it’s ready to keep up with your hustle.

The clock is literally ticking

If you’re still on the fence, consider this: the resale value on the LTE model is going to be higher down the line. And while the Google Pixel Watch 2 might be strutting around, this deal on the original is just too sweet to pass up.

So, whether you’re treating yourself or getting a head start on holiday gifting, this deal is as hot as the coffee you spilled on your lap during last year’s Black Friday rush.

Don’t miss out on owning a piece of Google’s wearable tech legacy. Check out Amazon’s Google tech section for even more Black Friday steals.

Happy shopping, and may your Wi-Fi be strong and your checkout swift.

