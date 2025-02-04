Google Sheets now loads and transfers data faster than before

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google Sheets has once again received a performance boost following a significant update in June 2024 that significantly improved certain operations.

Google has now introduced another round of optimizations that promise to make specific functions within Sheets up to 50 percent faster, with these improvements being immediately available to all users.

Google Sheets gets speed updates (again)

In 2023, Google made a notable breakthrough by doubling the speed of calculations performed within Google Sheets when accessed through its own Chrome browser and Microsoft Edge.

That update dramatically reduced processing times for complex calculations and data-heavy operations.

While today’s improvements are not as groundbreaking, they still provide a substantial speed boost, particularly for users who frequently manage large datasets.

This latest update focuses on three key areas: data pasting, filtering, and sheet loading times.

First, pasting data from one spreadsheet to another has been optimized to run up to 50 percent faster.

This improvement is particularly beneficial for users handling multiple spreadsheets or regularly transferring large amounts of data between different files.

Second, setting filter conditions within Sheets is also up to 50 percent faster, making it quicker and more efficient to organize and analyze data.

Lastly, spreadsheets now load existing data up to 30 percent faster, reducing waiting times when accessing large or complex files.

These improvements apply universally across all user groups, including Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and those with personal Google accounts.

As a result, regardless of the user’s work use case (business-related tasks, academic research, or personal projects), they can experience noticeable performance gains.

Although the improvements announced today do not match the scale of last year’s performance leap, they collectively contribute to a more responsive and efficient Google Sheets experience.

For professionals who rely on Sheets for data-heavy workflows, these changes should help streamline productivity and reduce frustration caused by slow processing times.

Even for casual users, these optimizations make common actions like filtering and pasting feel more fluid.

