Google Sheets’ new Gemini features makes data analysis easier

Gemini AI is improving Google Sheets with its latest update, introducing advanced analytical and visualization capabilities.

Designed to simplify data analysis, Gemini now processes user queries to uncover trends, patterns, and correlations within spreadsheet data.

This empowers users, regardless of technical expertise, to gain actionable insights directly from their datasets.

For instance, marketers can analyze top-performing channels, while financial analysts can detect inventory anomalies without requiring complex manual analysis.

Gemini improves data analysis in Sheets

Google announced this news in its Workspace updates blog post. A standout feature of this update is Gemini’s ability to generate visual representations of data through static charts.

Users can request charts summarizing key insights, which are inserted as images, though they do not auto-update with changes in data.

Image: Google

To do this, just select the new Analyze for insights shortcut in Google Sheets and it will offer insights on your data.

Gemini also bridges the gap between spreadsheets and coding by translating user requests into Python code, running the scripts, and presenting results.

This allows for more sophisticated data analysis, enabling users to identify trends and dive deeper into their findings without needing programming skills.

However, simpler tasks may still rely on spreadsheet formulas instead of Python.

To optimize Gemini’s performance, users are advised to maintain clean, well-structured datasets, with clearly labeled headers and minimal missing values.

Sheets with over one million cells may face performance issues during complex analyses.

The update is rolling out incrementally starting today, with full availability anticipated by February 20, so you will have to wait a bit to use these new features.

To access Gemini in Sheets, click the “Ask Gemini” button in the top-right corner of the side panel.

However, access to these advanced features is limited to specific tiers of Google Workspace and add-ons.

Eligible plans include Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and Gemini Education or Google One AI Premium subscriptions.

